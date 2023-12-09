Aston Villa 1-0 Arsenal: McGinn goal hands Unai Emery’s side vital win over Gunners

John McGinn scored an early opener to help Unai Emery’s side, Aston Villa, secure a dramatic 1-0 victory over Arsenal at Villa Park and moved to within two points of the summit of the Premier League table.

After just seven minutes following a fine move, McGinn put the hosts ahead when he brought Leon Bailey’s cross under control before hammering the ball into the net.

Emery’s team has now won 15 consecutive Premier Leagues at Villa Park. Back-to-back victories over Manchester City and the Gunners have sparked hopes of an unexpected challenge for their first title since 1981.

Arsenal squandered several chances, with Martin Odegaard missing the biggest.

Arsenal’s second league defeat of the season leaves Mikel Arteta’s men one point behind Liverpool, who went top with a controversial 2-1 win at Crystal Palace earlier on Saturday.

The victory was sweet revenge for the Spaniard who was sacked by Arsenal four years ago.

Read also Arsenal survive Wolves scare to extend EPL lead by four points

The 52-year-old former Villarreal manager has made a remarkable impact at Villa Park on his return to the Premiership in just over a year.

Arsenal’s ascent to the top of the table before this weekend has been built on a series of vital late goals.

The visitors nearly snatched a point in stoppage time as Kai Havertz forced the ball home in a goalmouth scramble, but the German international handled it before prodding in at the back post.