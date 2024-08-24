Premier League giants face tough tests in matchday two

Two Premier League giants, Arsenal and Manchester United, will look to extend their strong starts to the 2024/25 season as they face challenging opponents in their matchday two fixtures on Saturday.

The action kicks off at the AMEX Stadium, where Brighton & Hove Albion will host Manchester United. Both teams are riding high after opening weekend victories. However, Erik ten Hag’s side faces a stern test, having lost four of their last five Premier League encounters with Brighton. Their only recent victory against the Seagulls came in the corresponding fixture last season.

The week’s marquee matchup will see Arsenal travel to Villa Park to face Aston Villa. Under the guidance of former Arsenal manager Unai Emery, Aston Villa completed a league double over the Gunners last season, winning 1-0 at home and 2-0 at the Emirates Stadium. Villa were the only team to keep Arsenal from scoring in the league last season, and Mikel Arteta’s side will be eager to settle the score.

Speaking ahead of the clash, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta emphasised the challenge at Villa Park and what his team needs to do to secure a win.

“Last season, they scored, and we didn’t. It’s very simple. We had an enormous amount of chances to do that. That was one of the big differences. We’ve analyzed other things, but that’s what we’ll have to do better tomorrow because they’re a really good side, really well-coached.

“Villa Park is one of the toughest places to go, for sure, and we know that. We’ve prepared really well to understand what we have to do, and we’ll go there to try to win the game. If you give them space in behind, they are phenomenal; if they have to find space, they are great at that. Any set pieces, they are a threat,” Arteta said.

Both Arsenal and Aston Villa won their opening matches, setting the stage for what promises to be a fiery encounter. Fans can expect an intense battle at Villa Park on Saturday.

Defending champions Manchester City will host newly-promoted Ipswich Town at the Etihad Stadium in one of the 3 pm fixtures on Saturday as they continue their quest for a record fifth consecutive title. On Sunday, Liverpool will welcome Brentford to Anfield.

In La Liga, the headline fixture sees Barcelona hosting Atletico Bilbao. The Catalans edged out a 2-1 victory in their opener against Valencia, while Atletico were held to a 1-1 draw at home by Getafe. Defending champions Real Madrid will face Real Valladolid at the Santiago Bernabeu at 4 pm on Sunday.

