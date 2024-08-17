Zirkzee relishes Manchester United debut goal

Joshua Zirkzee has described his debut goal for Manchester United as “unbelievable” after his late strike secured a 1-0 victory over Fulham. Coming off the bench in the second half at Old Trafford, the Netherlands striker netted the winner in the 87th minute, delivering a dream start to his United career.

Zirkzee, who joined United from Bologna a month ago, missed pre-season friendlies and was an unused substitute in last week’s Community Shield loss to Manchester City. However, he seized his first opportunity on the pitch, making an unforgettable impact.

“A great feeling, it couldn’t be any better,” Zirkzee said. “Debut, winning, scoring in front of the Stretford End—it’s unbelievable.”

Reflecting on his decision to join Manchester United, Zirkzee laughed, saying: “Why Manchester United? For me, this is the biggest club in the world, so it wasn’t a difficult choice.”

Zirkzee will also work with former United legend Ruud van Nistelrooy, now part of Erik ten Hag’s coaching staff. “It’s a privilege to have someone like that. As a striker, having someone you grew up watching is special,” Zirkzee added.

His goal marks the start of what United fans hope will be a successful chapter for the 23-year-old at Old Trafford.

Anthony Nlebem Digital Content Producer/Sports Analyst