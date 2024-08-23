Arsenal urged to sign Toney as Osimhen’s alternative

Former Premier League goalkeeper Shaka Hislop has identified Ivan Toney as the ideal striker for Arsenal to target if they fail to secure Victor Osimhen.

Arsenal have been linked with several forwards this summer, including Osimhen, but Napoli’s high asking price and Chelsea’s interest have complicated the pursuit. Hislop believes that Toney, despite recent betting allegations, would be a valuable addition to Arsenal’s squad.

Toney, who scored 20 goals in the Premier League last season before being handed a lengthy ban for betting, has attracted interest from Saudi Pro League club Al Ahli.

Hislop argues that Arsenal should do everything possible to keep Toney in England, especially after he was left out of Brentford’s opening-day victory over Crystal Palace amid rumours of his departure.

“Money aside, if Arsenal could, for me, the best striker out there who’s available is Victor Osimhen,” Hislop said. “I know, by all reports, he’s got his sights set elsewhere. So, okay, if he’s not available, then absolutely yes, Ivan Toney. I think you go for him. Arsenal desperately needs that out-and-out striker now. Toney’s already in London, and he ticks a whole lot of boxes for both club and player.”

Hislop also mentioned Toney’s ambitions with the England national team as a factor that could keep him in the Premier League. “Can you compete with the money that Saudi Arabia may be offering? No. But I think you’ve got to stake your claim. Toney wants to keep himself in the reckoning for the England squad, and I think there’s an opportunity for him to make that move down the road. If I’m Arsenal, I am trying to do everything I can to convince him to come to north London as opposed to heading out to the Middle East.”

Arsenal has already signed Italian defender Riccardo Calafiori from Bologna for £42 million, while goalkeeper David Raya’s loan move from Brentford has been made permanent. Real Sociedad midfielder Mikel Merino is also close to joining for a fee of up to £32 million, but many believe that another attacker could be the final piece of the puzzle for Mikel Arteta’s squad this season.

Anthony Nlebem Digital Content Producer/Sports Analyst