Arsenal set to launch €100m bid for Osimhen

According to Italian journalist Ciro Venerato, Arsenal are preparing to submit a formal €100million bid for Napoli goal poacher Victor Osimhen ‘in the next few days.’

The Gunners are poised to make a significant move in the summer transfer window as they aim to sign a world-class striker to bolster their squad for the upcoming Premier League season.

“Arsenal will make an attempt with Napoli in the next few days after many rumours,” stated Venerato. “The Gunners wanted Sesko, who instead decided to stay at Leipzig.”

Napoli’s stance is firm: any club can sign Osimhen by triggering his release clause, which, according to Fabrizio Romano, stands at a staggering €130m (£110million). Such a fee would make Osimhen Arsenal’s most expensive signing, surpassing the £105million spent on Declan Rice last year.

However, Venerato suggests Arsenal hopes to negotiate a lower fee. Reports indicate that Arsenal had been in contact with Osimhen’s camp and were considering a bid of around €100million (£85million).

“[Arsenal] will now try with the Nigerian [who dreams of the Premier League] but not by paying the onerous amount of the clause, but a lower sum,” Venerato continued.

Osimhen has openly expressed his desire for a new challenge, with the Nigerian striker dreaming of playing in the Premier League. Arsenal are one of two top English clubs interested in signing the Nigerian striker.

Chelsea is also in the running, while PSG has been linked with Osimhen as a potential replacement for Kylian Mbappe, who has joined Real Madrid.

Osimhen scored 15 Serie A goals in 23 appearances in the just concluded 2023/24 season despite missing 11 matches due to injuries and his participation in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast.