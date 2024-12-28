Arsenal Blow: Saka sidelined till March 2025 after surgery

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has confirmed that star winger Bukayo Saka is set to miss more than two months after undergoing successful surgery on a hamstring injury.

The 23-year-old sustained the injury during Arsenal’s emphatic 5-1 victory over Crystal Palace on December 21, leaving the pitch in the first half and later departing on crutches. Saka has been a pivotal player for the Gunners this season, contributing nine goals and 13 assists in 24 appearances across all competitions.

Speaking after Arsenal’s 1-0 win over Ipswich on Friday, Arteta provided an update on Saka‘s condition. “He had a procedure, and everything went well,” Arteta said. “But unfortunately, he will be out for many, many weeks. I think it will be more than two months. It’s hard to say exactly—it depends on how the scar tissue heals and how he progresses in the first week or so.”

Read Also: Arsenal eye January move for Chukwueze as Saka replacement

While Saka’s absence is a significant blow for Arsenal, Arteta revealed some positive news regarding Raheem Sterling. Initially feared to be sidelined for weeks with a knee injury, the Chelsea loanee’s recovery is progressing faster than expected.

Read Also: How Bukayo Saka’s charity partnership is saving lives of Nigerian Children

“We have to see how he evolves this week,” Arteta said. “We probably expected the knee injury to take longer, but it has improved significantly in the last few days. Hopefully, that’s good news because we need him.”

Arsenal, currently second in the Premier League table and six points behind leaders Liverpool, will face Brentford on New Year’s Day. The Gunners will rely on their squad depth to maintain their title challenge as they navigate the coming months without Saka.

Anthony Nlebem Head of Sports at BusinessDay Media, a seasoned Digital Content Producer, and FIFA/CAF Accredited Journalist with over a decade of sports reporting.Has a deep understanding of the Nigerian and global sports landscape and skills in delivering comprehensive and insightful sports content.

Share