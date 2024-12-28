Arsenal eye January move for Chukwueze as Saka replacement

Arsenal are reportedly weighing a January swoop for AC Milan and Nigerian winger Samuel Chukwueze, as manager Mikel Arteta seeks cover for injured star Bukayo Saka.

Saka is set to be sidelined for an extended period due to a hamstring injury, with surgery a possibility that could rule him out for months. The 23-year-old has been pivotal for Arsenal this season, registering nine goals and 13 assists, and his absence leaves a significant void in Arteta’s squad.

According to Italian outlet MilanLive, Arsenal could offer defender Jakub Kiwior in a swap deal to secure Chukwueze. The Polish international has struggled for game time this season and is reportedly open to a return to Serie A, where he previously impressed at Spezia.

Chukwueze, 25, joined Milan from Villarreal in 2023 but has struggled to replicate his La Liga form, scoring just six goals and four assists in 54 appearances for the Rossoneri. Milan are reportedly considering selling the Nigerian winger, with interest from Saudi clubs, Aston Villa, and now Arsenal.

“Samuel Chukwueze’s adventure at Milan really appears to be coming to an end,” notes MilanLive.

“The Rossoneri are now increasingly convinced of selling him to the highest bidder.”

Arsenal’s potential interest in Chukwueze stems from a need to bolster their attacking options during Saka’s absence. Arteta will rely on Leandro Trossard, Raheem Sterling, and rising star Ethan Nwaneri to fill the void on the right wing, but concerns remain about whether they can sustain a title challenge.

Chukwueze’s arrival could provide Arteta with additional depth, though questions linger over whether the Nigerian international is a sufficient replacement for Saka’s quality. While a back-up role may suit Chukwueze, he has yet to show the consistency needed to thrive at the Premier League level.

Any deal is expected to include both cash and Kiwior to persuade Milan to part ways with Chukwueze.

Whether Arsenal follow through on their interest remains to be seen, but January could bring key reinforcements as the Gunners look to stay competitive in the title race.

Anthony Nlebem Head of Sports at BusinessDay Media, a seasoned Digital Content Producer, and FIFA/CAF Accredited Journalist with over a decade of sports reporting.Has a deep understanding of the Nigerian and global sports landscape and skills in delivering comprehensive and insightful sports content.

