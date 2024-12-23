Blow for Arsenal as Saka ruled out for weeks with hamstring injury

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has confirmed that star winger Bukayo Saka will be sidelined for “many weeks” after suffering a hamstring injury during the Gunners’ 5-1 victory over Crystal Palace on Saturday.

Saka, 23-year-old, who has been instrumental for Arsenal this season with nine goals and 13 assists in 24 appearances, left Selhurst Park on crutches following his substitution.

“It’s not looking good,” Arteta said. “He’s going to be out for many weeks. It is what it is. He’s injured, we cannot change it. We’re going to use this time now to help him.”

Arteta hinted at formulating new strategies to adapt to Saka’s absence, noting Arsenal’s experience in dealing with key injuries, including the earlier loss of captain Martin Odegaard.

“We are putting some ideas together,” Arteta said. “There are always ways to prevent injuries, but there are a lot of factors. We are looking at everything and what we can do differently.”

Arteta revealed that Saka was “gutted” and “really emotional” upon learning the severity of his injury.

Asked whether the hectic schedule contributed to Saka’s condition, Arteta pointed to an accumulation of matches.

“It’s probably more the accumulation [of games]. People like Declan [Rice] and Bukayo have played over 130 games in three seasons.”

In addition to Saka’s setback, Arteta confirmed that Raheem Sterling is facing weeks on the sidelines due to a knee injury sustained during the same match.

“He is going to be out for weeks,” Arteta said. “He needs some further testing tomorrow.”

Arsenal will host Ipswich Town at the Emirates Stadium on 27 December for their next league clash.

The Gunners will now navigate the busy festive period without two of their key players, testing the squad’s depth and resilience.

Anthony Nlebem Head of Sports at BusinessDay Media, a seasoned Digital Content Producer, and FIFA/CAF Accredited Journalist with over a decade of sports reporting.Has a deep understanding of the Nigerian and global sports landscape and skills in delivering comprehensive and insightful sports content.

