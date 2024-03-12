Chukwueze’s poor form raises concerns for AC Milan

Serie A giants AC Milan have expressed concern over the lacklustre performance of their star signing, Samuel Chukwueze, as the Rossoneri demand more from the former Villarreal player.

According to Italian media Sempre Milan, Chukwueze arrived in Milan for a hefty fee of €20 million, with an additional €8 million bonus, yet Milan has yet to see a return on their investment.

The Nigerian winger, who joined Serie A club AC Milan on 27 July 2023, has failed to find the back of the net in 16 Serie A matches, raising questions about his performance since his arrival at the San Siro Stadium.

“While there have been positive showings from him in the Champions League, his performances in Serie A have been regularly below the required level,” as quoted by Sempre Milan.

Despite making 22 appearances for Milan this campaign, Chukwueze has only managed to score two goals, failing to live up to expectations.

Italian journalist Pietro Mazzara highlighted Chukwueze’s disappointing display against Empoli, where he failed to make any significant impact and missed crucial chances.

“Internally, no one is happy with what is [or is not] being seen from the former Villarreal winger,” Mazzara said, casting doubt on Chukwueze’s future at the club.

Reports suggest that AC Milan may consider sending Chukwueze out on loan next season in hopes of revitalizing his form.