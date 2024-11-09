Anthony Joshua’s wealth and fame endure despite recent setbacks

Anthony Joshua, a former two-time heavyweight world champion, continues to be one of boxing’s most recognizable figures, with a wealth to match his fame. The 35-year-old has built a successful career, earning huge paydays and securing his place among the sport’s highest-paid athletes.

Anthony Joshua’s ambition to become a three-time world champion hit a significant hurdle in September when he suffered a surprising loss to Daniel Dubois. During their IBF heavyweight title clash, Joshua was knocked down four times, a defeat that raised questions about his path forward. Minor injuries are expected to delay his return to the ring, yet his determination to reclaim a world title remains unshaken.

Financially, Joshua’s standing remains strong. In May 2024, Forbes estimated his net worth at $83 million (£64 million), placing him as the 16th highest-paid athlete worldwide this year. He ranks just behind Canelo Alvarez (14th, $85 million) and ahead of British rival Tyson Fury (42nd, $50 million), solidifying his place as one of boxing’s top earners.

Million-Dollar Paydays and Lifestyle Choices

Throughout his career, Joshua has amassed approximately $75 million from boxing alone, with an additional $8 million from endorsements. His bout with Dubois reportedly earned him a guaranteed £6 million, potentially rising to £25 million with pay-per-view sales. From his two high-profile encounters with Oleksandr Usyk, he earned a combined total of nearly £50 million, taking home £15 million for the first and £32.5 million for the rematch after a 50/50 purse split.

In addition to these earnings, he made around £10 million each for his wins over Jermaine Franklin and Robert Helenius. His 2019 rematch with Andy Ruiz Jr in Saudi Arabia netted him another £50 million. Despite the limited attendance for his 2020 fight with Kubrat Pulev due to COVID-19 restrictions, he still secured a solid £6 million. Before the pandemic, Joshua consistently earned over £10 million per fight, selling out major venues like Wembley and Principality Stadium. Altogether, his boxing earnings are estimated at around £200 million.

Despite this wealth, Joshua chooses to live with his mother, Yeta. In a BBC interview with Louis Theroux, he explained: “I still live with my mum. In our culture, you grow up with your family and support your parents. Why am I gonna move out and leave my mum by herself? For some girl?” He continued, “When a girl gets with me, she ain’t just marrying me; she’s marrying my family.”

Sponsorship Deals Add to Joshua’s Growing Fortune

Outside the ring, Joshua has forged lucrative partnerships with brands like Under Armour, Hugo Boss, Land Rover, and Jaguar, adding £8.9 million to his income in 2021. His recent exclusive deal with DAZN, valued at around £100 million, commits him to two fights yearly until retirement. Speaking about the deal, he praised DAZN’s innovative approach, saying, “DAZN’s vision and passion to innovate is what attracted me to the partnership.”

In 2020, The Sunday Times Rich List valued Joshua’s net worth at £115 million. Since then, he’s added at least another £100 million to his fortune. With financial gain now his primary motivation, Joshua’s wealth could double or even triple by the time he eventually retires from the sport.

Anthony Nlebem Head of Sports at BusinessDay Media, a seasoned Digital Content Producer, and FIFA/CAF Accredited Journalist with over a decade of sports reporting.Has a deep understanding of the Nigerian and global sports landscape and skills in delivering comprehensive and insightful sports content.

Share