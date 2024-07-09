Ancelotti reveals why Real Madrid chose Bellingham over Osimhen

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti has revealed why Los Blancos chose not to sign Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen, despite reports linking him to the Santiago Bernabéu.

Osimhen, regarded as one of the finest centre-forwards in Europe, had been considered a potential replacement for Karim Benzema, who moved to Saudi Arabia. However, Real Madrid did not make an offer for Osimhen.

The former Napoli manager discussed this during an interview with ‘Radio Serie A’, where he explained that Real Madrid preferred to bring in Jude Bellingham rather than Osimhen: “No, because I think the club thought that Benzema’s absence could be remedied by purchasing Bellingham.”

The decision has proven to be wise, considering the significant contributions made by the Englishman. Real Madrid had a successful season, winning both La Liga and the Champions League, indicating that their decision might have been the right one.

When asked about the end of his tenure in Naples, Ancelotti elaborated, “In Naples, what happened is what happens when you don’t create a relationship of trust between the components. And therefore, between coach, team, and club. When this is not created. Am I sorry? No, these are things that happen.”

The former Chelsea boss also highlighted the revolution that led to their third Scudetto victory. “He made a strong generational change, managing to buy important players, especially one of the strongest strikers in Europe, Osimhen. And this radical change allowed him to win,” Ancelotti said about Napoli.

Despite this, Osimhen remains highly sought after in the transfer market. Premier League clubs like Chelsea, Arsenal, and Manchester United are still interested in signing the 25-year-old forward.

The Super Eagles striker, who signed a new contract with Napoli in December 2023 featuring a release clause of around €130 million, has drawn interest from several top clubs. However, Napoli need to resolve Osimhen’s situation as they rebuild their team. Despite Saudi Arabian clubs being willing to meet his release clause, Osimhen prefers a move to the Premier League.

According to Corriere dello Sport, the Nigerian striker wants a move, but no offers have been made for him. “There is a problem. Osimhen is ready to leave, but he is stuck due to a lack of requests. How long can Napoli wait to aim for a replacement? If the Nigerian were to stay, it would be up to Conte to get the maximum participation from him. Napoli’s offensive future hinges on Osimhen’s fate.”