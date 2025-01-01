Amorim optimistic despite United’s struggles

Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim remains “very excited” about the year ahead despite his team starting 2025 in 14th place in the Premier League.

United’s struggles continued with a 2-0 home defeat to Newcastle on Monday, marking their fifth league loss in December—their worst single-month record since September 1962. A fourth consecutive defeat across all competitions means the Red Devils have now lost six of their last eight matches.

In a New Year’s Eve message posted on the club’s official X account, Amorim expressed optimism: “I know it will take a lot of hard work from everyone to get there, but I am very excited about where we can go together in 2025.”

Amorim, who replaced Erik ten Hag in October, has yet to reverse United’s alarming slide. The team sits just seven points above the relegation zone, a possibility Amorim himself has acknowledged.

Nevertheless, the Portuguese manager is committed to pressing on with his preferred 3-4-3 system, despite challenges in adapting the squad to his tactical approach.

“Of course, I didn’t choose the players specifically for these positions, but I already knew that,” Amorim said. “I understand they have difficulties because they spent two years playing one way and now are playing another.”

Without the benefit of a preseason to implement such a significant tactical shift, Amorim admitted that the lack of foundational work is impacting the team. “After one goal, they lose everything because we don’t have the base to cope with difficult moments. It’s really hard at this moment,” he explained.

United faces a daunting start to 2025 with a trip to league leaders Liverpool on Sunday, a clash in one of English football’s fiercest rivalries. Amorim’s resolve will be tested as he looks to steer his team away from a potential relegation battle and rebuild confidence in the months ahead.

Anthony Nlebem Head of Sports at BusinessDay Media, a seasoned Digital Content Producer, and FIFA/CAF Accredited Journalist with over a decade of sports reporting.Has a deep understanding of the Nigerian and global sports landscape and skills in delivering comprehensive and insightful sports content.

