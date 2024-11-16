Amorim embraces new role at Manchester United

Ruben Amorim has expressed his excitement and confidence after taking on the role of Manchester United‘s new manager.

The Portuguese coach, celebrated for his innovative tactics and attacking style, believes he is in the right place at the right time.

Amorim took over from Erik ten Hag, who was dismissed earlier this month, and officially began his tenure at the club’s Carrington training complex on Monday, shortly after his final match with Sporting Lisbon, which ended in a 4-2 victory.

On Friday, Manchester United released a short video of Amorim’s first interview with the club’s in-house TV channel, featuring him exploring a floodlit Old Trafford.

“You watch on TV, and you know it’s big and impressive, but when you’re here, you can feel it, and you sense the history,” Amorim remarked. “I’m really, really proud to be a Manchester United coach. It’s amazing—an honour to be here.”

When the interviewer noted the “weight” of Old Trafford, which can also be inspiring, Amorim replied: “That’s funny because I feel very relaxed. Maybe it’s because it’s not gameday. When it’s matchday, I’m a different guy, but right now, I don’t feel the weight. I’m excited and quite relaxed. I think I am where I am supposed to be—that’s the feeling.”

Amorim’s first challenge as United’s manager will be a Premier League match away to Ipswich Town on November 24, after the international break. United currently sit 13th in the league table after a difficult start to the season, but they remain only four points shy of the top four.

Ruud van Nistelrooy, who served as interim manager following Ten Hag’s exit, said an emotional farewell to the club on Friday. The former United striker, initially hired as an assistant coach in July, had hoped to stay on under Amorim’s leadership. However, United confirmed earlier this week that the 48-year-old Dutchman would not be part of the new coaching setup.

Anthony Nlebem Head of Sports at BusinessDay Media, a seasoned Digital Content Producer, and FIFA/CAF Accredited Journalist with over a decade of sports reporting.Has a deep understanding of the Nigerian and global sports landscape and skills in delivering comprehensive and insightful sports content.

Share