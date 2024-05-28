Al-Nassr star Cristiano Ronaldo sets new Saudi Pro League goal record

Portuguese international Cristiano Ronaldo has set a new record for goals scored in a Saudi Pro League season, netting twice for Al-Nassr in a 4-2 victory against Al-Ittihad to bring his total to 35 goals.

This surpasses the previous record of 34 goals set by Abderrazak Hamdallah during the 2018/19 season, also while playing for Al-Nassr, but from four fewer matches.

Since joining Al-Nassr on a free transfer in January 2023 after leaving Manchester United, the 39-year-old Portuguese forward has scored 64 goals in 69 games across all competitions for the club.

Despite Ronaldo’s record-breaking performance, Al-Nassr finished second in the league for the second consecutive season, 14 points behind champions Al-Hilal and 17 points ahead of third-placed Al-Ahli.

“This season has been truly exceptional for the team, arguably our best ever,” said coach Jorge Jesus.

“The credit goes to the immense talent within the squad and the incredible sense of unity that transcends both on and off-field interactions.”

Ronaldo’s prolific career now includes 765 goals over 22 years, having played for Sporting Lisbon, Manchester United, Real Madrid, and Juventus.

Additionally, he holds the record for the most international goals, with 128 goals in 206 appearances for Portugal.