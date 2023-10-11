After Manchester United wins and Man City loses, a supercomputer forecasts the final Premier League standings

After finishing third going into the international break, Manchester City is expected to bounce back strongly, while despite defeating Brentford, Man United is expected to stay in the middle of the league.

Despite their Sunday loss to Arsenal, a supercomputer has still picked Manchester City to win the Premier League for a fourth straight season, while Manchester United’s victory over Brentford did little to change their anticipated final standing.

Following Sunday’s late loss to the Emirates, City will spend the international break in third position. A tight 0-0 draw appeared to be in the cards when Gabriel Martinelli’s 86th-minute shot was deflected beyond Ederson by Nathan Ake.

Manchester United Meanwhile, after coming back from a goal down to defeat Brentford 2-1, experienced some late drama of their own. In extra time, Erik ten Hag’s team was on the verge of suffering its fifth league loss of the year when replacement Scott McTominay scored twice to relieve some of the burden.

And following a stunning weekend of outcomes, a King Casino Bonus AI algorithm has forecast how the Premier League standings would look at the end of May. Even though they lost, City is still expected to win the league for a fourth straight year, albeit the Blues’ former domination won’t be matched as they are predicted to finish with 88 points.

Jurgen Klopp’s team is expected to finish ahead of Arsenal and Liverpool on goal differential, with Tottenham rounding out the top four and Brighton grabbing what may be the final Champions League spot in fifth. Both teams are expected to finish with 81 points.

Although United gained three important points over the weekend and entered the break feeling somewhat upbeat, the supercomputer has forecast that United will fall to ninth. Ten Hag’s team is now ranked 10th, thus it is unlikely that things will improve significantly between now and May.

They are predicted to place seventh, eighth, and ninth, respectively, behind West Ham, Newcastle, and Aston Villa, with Chelsea’s preseason top-four rivals making up the top half.

The supercomputer also projected that Luton and Bournemouth will join Sean Dyche’s team in falling to the Championship, ending Everton’s tenure in the Premier League. Both Sheffield United and Burnley have been predicted to make it through their first season back in the top division.