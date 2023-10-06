Manchester United mourns as Cathy Ferguson, wife of Sir Alex, passes

Former Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson’s wife, Cathy, has passed away at the age of 84, leaving behind her husband and their three sons.

In an official statement released by the Ferguson family, they confirmed the sad news, saying, “We are deeply saddened to confirm the passing yesterday of Lady Cathy Ferguson, survived by her husband, three sons, two sisters, 12 grandchildren, and one great-grandchild. The family asks for privacy at this time.”

Lady Cathy, formerly known as Holding, met Sir Alex in 1964, and they tied the knot in 1966. The couple welcomed their first son, Mark, two years later, followed by twins, Darren and Jason, in 1972.

Throughout Sir Alex’s illustrious career as the manager of Manchester United, Lady Cathy was a pillar of support. He stepped down from his managerial role and retired from football in 2013 to spend more time with her.

Manchester United, in a club statement, expressed their condolences, saying, “Everyone at Manchester United sends our heartfelt condolences to Sir Alex Ferguson and his family. Lady Cathy was a beloved wife, mother, sister, grandmother, and great-grandmother, and a tower of strength for Sir Alex throughout his career.”

During his 26-year tenure with Manchester United, Sir Alex Ferguson achieved incredible success, winning 38 trophies, including 13 Premier League titles, five FA Cups, and two UEFA Champions League titles.

Lady Cathy’s impact on Manchester United’s history was significant, as she indirectly influenced Sir Alex’s decision to stay with the club instead of moving to Tottenham Hotspur. In 1986, when Ferguson took over at Manchester United, he had initially agreed to join Tottenham but changed his mind, largely due to Lady Cathy’s preference not to live in London, according to a report by Mirror.

As a result, Ferguson went on to lead Manchester United to unparalleled success, while Tottenham experienced managerial instability and only managed to secure a single FA Cup and two League Cups since 1984.

Lady Cathy’s passing marks the end of an era, and her contributions to her husband’s legendary career will always be remembered by football fans around the world.