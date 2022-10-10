Top 10 travel online services in 2022 review

2022 has been one of the most challenging years in Nigeria; from economic inflation, to currency exchange rate that skyrocketed which has led to the hike in the price of tickets.

in the midst of all these, some very few selected travel companies have held the forte in the aviation industry in Nigeria.

This compilation is not in affiliation with any of these agencies but has been carefully selected through various surveys, referrals, recommendations and reviews;

TRAVELBETA

Travelbeta.com limited is a leading online travel company that offers flight booking, hotel reservation, visa assistance, tour packages, travel financing, protocol services, airport pickups, blue ribbon and other travel needs. Travelbeta was incorporated in 2014 with IATA certification. Travelbeta has this product called Travelbeta Instalment Plan (TIP). This travel financing services allows clients to make flexible travel payment with a 30% down payment to secure a flight fare, and spread the balance payment before the travel date. Travelbeta makes communication effective and easy with its huge social media presence of over 500,000 followers across Instagram, Twitter, Tik-Tok, and YouTube. Travelbeta a customer friendly trusted company aims to deliver memorable travel experiences to all customers.

QUANTUM TRAVELS

Quantum Travels also ranks among top travel agencies in the country, and is Nigeria’s representative of BCD Travel, the third largest travel management company in the world. Quantum Travels is a trusted brand with over 300 branches in Nigeria. Its global presence gives the agency the advantage of meeting clients’ travel needs across 97 countries. It is mostly known for corporate travel management, but its services extend to others such as passport and visa arrangements, flight and hotel reservations, as well as providing rentals for transportation.

This agency also has a fair size of the Nigerian market share, ranking among the top five highest in terms of monthly ticket bookings.

In 2009, Quantum Travels established a relationship with BCD Travel, the third largest travel management company in the world; reputed for corporate travel management and represented in over 97 countries. This partnership makes it BCD’s representative in Nigeria and gives it a global presence as well as enables it facilitate travel. Its forte is supporting corporates to achieve their travel goals through her all-encompassing service offering.

With a goal to service all travel needs of our corporates, travel partners and walk-in clients,

Quantum Travels have over the years created good partnerships with various airlines and hotels

both on the local and international front to give the best services imaginable. Their services include:

Corporate Travel, Flight and Hotel Reservations, Rentals and Transportation, Airline Ticket Bookings, Passport and Visa Arrangements.

Address: 35 Corporation Dr, Dolphin Estate 106104, Lagos, Nigeria

Website: quantumtravels.com

TRAVELWINGS

Travelwings is a Dubai based online travel agency with over 25 years of experience top online travel agency in Nigeria that is highly reputed. It is part of the prestigious Satguru Travel Group . The parent company, Satguru Travel, is a global travel leader. It has won many accolades such as Nigeria’s Leading Travel Agency 2020 by WTA and more.

Travelwings offers expert knowledge and professional customer services with the ease of online booking. Services include: Travel Management, Flights, Holidays, Activities, Hotels, Online Booking Service, Visa Services & Vacation Packages.

Travelwings is situate at First Floor, Desiree Plaza No 2 Sheraton/Opebi Link Road Opposite the Colossus Lagos Hotel Opebi Ikeja, Lagos, Nigeria

Website: www.travelwings.com.ng

WAKANOW LIMITED

Wakanow.com limited is the first online travel agency in Nigeria established in 2008. Obinna Ekezie is the founder of the company who led the travel agency until 2019 effectively. The company has a significant market share in Nigeria and reported to own about 10% of the market share. Currently, it has the third highest flight bookings in the country. Its services include: Travel Consulting, Bespoke Travel Packages, Flight Booking, Travel Packages, Travel Financing, Visa Assistance & Hotel Booking.

The company also offers credit facilities with flexible travel payment plans, where the customer can pay 25% upfront and structure the rest of the payments. In 2013, Wakanow was recognized as one of the fastest growing online companies in Nigeria by the Tony Elumelu Foundation in alliance with the All-world Networks based in the UK.

Wakanow is situate at Plot 8 Elegushi Beach Road. Ikate Round About, Lekki, Lagos, Nigeria

Website: www.wakanow.com/en-ng

TOUCHDOWN TRAVELS

Touchdown Travels Limited is the representative of GlobalStar in Nigeria. Though licensed by IATA since 1993, it only started representing GlobalStar in 2012. The agency offers services in flight bookings and reservations, as well as in organising tours and travel itineraries.

The agency was established by Mr. Dayo Adeola, who is also its CEO/Managing Director.

Touchdown is about the top agency in terms of market share and has earned several recognitions from most operating airlines in the country, as well as organisations in the industry.

Headquartered in Lagos, the agency has travel desks (out-posts) manned by its staff, and situated within some blue-chip companies. It also has a branch in Abuja.

TRAVELSTART

Travelstart another leading online travel agency with operations spread across Africa, and headquartered in Cape Town. Customers can utilise the online platform to book flights across all African countries and other continents as well, and also get their itinerary all planned for a vacation or business trip. Apart from flight reservations, the agency also handles car rentals and hotel reservations tailored to the traveller’s budget.

Travelstart also handles visa processing and travel insurance. The company was founded in Sweden by Stephan Ekbergh, but has since extended operations to Nigeria, South Africa, Namibia, Tanzania, Egypt, Kenya, the UAE. Travelstart has also captured its share of the Nigerian market, leveraging on its international network and brand recognition across the continent.

FINCHGLOW

Finchglow has been in operation for over 13 years. Through its commitment to professionalism and hard work, It specializes in offering top-notch travel solutions to organizations and individuals through the use of cutting-edge technology manned by effective personnel catering to ticket bookings, protocol services, visa services, holiday packages, hotel bookings, travel insurance, etc.

Finchglow Travels has received many accolades by offering more than the everyday travel agency such as the award of the ‘Best Travel Agency in Nigeria’ during the Nigeria Travel Week Balearica Awards. The company has an extended arm called Finchglow Holidays, which covers destination management services including holiday and tour packages, MICE, and more. Working with Finchglow is always a pleasant experience because we sell the world to you on your terms.

Finchglow is situate at 25, Ademola Street, Off Awolowo Rd, Ikoyi, Lagos, Nigeria

Website: www.finchglowtravels.com

MAYFAIR

Mayfair Travels and Tours is an IATA accredited travel agency that is highly reputed and among the best in Nigeria. The company offers plenty of frequent flyer programs, promotions, sales promotions and more. Its services include; Travel Consultation, Itinerary Planning, Reservations on IATA Airlines, Worldwide Network, Prepaid Ticket Advice & Hotel Reservations. Special request, e.g. special meals, wheelchairs, meet & greet etc on most airlines worldwide Facilitation of ticket refunds Frequent flyer programmes (i.e. Management of Mileage on various Airlines for customers)

Mayfair is situate at Shop 2A, Block A Annex, Eko Court Complex, Kofo Abayomi St, Victoria Island 234101, Lagos, Nigeria

Website: www.mayfairtravel.net

CITY TRAVELS

City Travels and Tours is one of the travel agencies you want to consider if the purpose of your travel is largely tourism. The company offers tourism services, reservations and bookings, vacations,

cruises, consultation, destination and accommodation decisions.

The agency is registered with IATA, as well as NANTA, and has a commendable network with

critical stakeholders in the tourism industry across the continent. City Travels and Tours is often

ranked among the top 10 among over 1500 registered travel agencies in the country.

DEES TRAVELS

Dees Travels and Tour Limited was founded in 2000 and registered with IATA in the same year. Apart from booking both local and international flights, it handles travel arrangements for individual and group tours, visa procurement, travel insurance, hotel reservations across countries, chauffeur/car hire, and airport protocol services.

According to data from airline operators, the agency is 5th highest in terms of market share and tickets sold on a monthly base.