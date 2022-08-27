The fintech company curbing digital addiction

There’s always a debate over whether cell phone or online addiction or habit is the cause of some mental health issues such as depression and anxiety disorder but we need to be able to admit that internet use has changed the way we live our lives more than any other technological medium yet.

Surfing the web can be a relatively harmless act but there are some people who spend so much of their time on their phone or the internet that it has begun to interfere with their daily lives.

When an action or desire becomes a hindrance and takes precedence over the most important aspects of one’s life, it can become classified as an addiction.

Most youths are currently consumed by their online social life and persona and are left with limited social skills, ultimately leading to an inability to make real-world connections.

Apart from this, the internet provides users with a wealth of data and knowledge and in some cases we are bombarded with unrequested bad news day in and day out that it has a serious effect on user’s mental health even without them knowing.

Currently the solution to ‘escaping’ and curbing their internet use has fallen on people having to uninstall their social apps which has most times proved futile.

How does PennyTree; A Finance & Lifestyle platform plan to help with this?

PennyTree was established in 2021 and since then they’ve been relentless in their mission of making savings and payments seamless and enjoyable to individuals. PennyTree had a smart idea.

Their vision was simple; to show that Lifestyle and Finance are mutually inclusive. While speaking to one of the founders, Ayo Ogunlowo, He said “the process leading up to this has been a hell of a ride filled with ups and downs, highs and lows, blood and sweat and even laughter.”

Furthermore, the team was tasked with finding a solution to some important questions regarding internet addiction which include;

How often individuals stay online longer than intended

How often individuals find themselves anticipating when they will go online again

How often individuals need to use the internet with increasing amounts of time in order to achieve satisfaction.

How often individuals have made unsuccessful efforts to control, cut back, or stop internet use.

How often individuals have stayed online longer than originally intended.

How often individuals are restless, moody, depressed, or irritable when attempting to cut down or stop internet use.

How often individuals have jeopardized or risked the loss of a significant relationship, job, or educational or career opportunity because of the internet.

And of course, how can savings become fun for individuals?

There is so much more to be done in transforming the Savings space. Ayo states that the adventure is just beginning; consumers will not settle for average and at PennyTree neither do we.

Their Version 2.0 launch is focused on the introduction of their gamification features all centered on further introducing digital lifestyle into savings and taking digital to a whole new level.

The new feature is referred to as Penn Rules on the app and it allows users to integrate their savings habits with their lifestyle, thereby demonstrating that lifestyle and finance are mutually inclusive. With Penn Rules, you are able to save as you interact with the digital village i.e tweet and save, save as you earn, save as you spend and save as you live without second guessing. This product allows you to save on the go and behind the scenes, as your lifestyle is integrated into your habits on and off PennyTree.

It makes financial discipline seamless, fun, integrated and exciting. The key takeaways from Penn Rules include but are not limited to;

There is no limit on the amount you can save using the Penn Rules

You can earn up to 15% per annum on an activated rule e.g

You can pause a rule

Multiple rules can be linked to one Penn Rule wallet

The recurring debit for this feature comes directly from the debit card

Security

PennyTree provides users with a fully encrypted app. PennyTree is PCI-DSS compliant and is also secured by 256 bits SSL security encryption.

When your information is transmitted between PennyTree and any 3rd-party app, it will be encrypted as well.

Access

PennyTree is available for both iOS and Android. The app is currently rated 4+ stars on the App Store and Google Play.

The Bottom Line

I see what PennyTree has in mind with the launch of this feature. For me, I can say they are moving to connect all spheres of life from connecting your digital life to your financial life. Who thought the day would come where I would be able to say “Save N1,000 for me for every time I tweet” ? The founders of PennyTree have basically designed a smart app that constantly guides your money in the right direction; monetizing your addiction and habit.

Could it get any better? Yes, if only all the gamers in the Savings industry could live up to the standards now being set by PennyTree along with the promises they offer personally.

PennyTree is a great financial tool for people who need to jumpstart their saving habits, kickback their social addiction and also perfect pre-existing saving records. So from Gen Z to the Millennials and even the Baby Boomers who need to be mindful of how much time they spend ingesting fake news from social apps, this is the app for you.

In a closing statement, Ayo says: thank you for your support and belief, we hope you join us on where our adventure takes us next and together we can create wonders.

