SignalADoc partners with Providus Bank

SignalADoc has announced a partnership with Providus Bank which will provide thousands of customers of ProvidusBank with the SignalADoc VSM Application.

Millions of Nigerians are known to be hypertensive and use of this application will create awareness about Hypertension & other non-communicable diseases and also help prevent high blood pressure among adults who are customers of ProvidusBank, their family members, friends & colleagues.

The reality today is that Hypertension is a common disease. Unfortunately, most people who have it are not aware. Regular blood pressure checks are necessary & recommended for all adults.

We are delighted to partner with Providus Bank to create awareness about hypertension, a well-known silent killer of adults through use of the SignalADoc VSM application and we look forward to a successful collaboration – MD/CEO SignalADoc, Mr. Osagie Omokaro

Through this collaboration, our customers will gain access to SignalADoc’s state-of-the-art health monitoring application, personalized wellness programs, and digital health platforms. These tools will enable our customers to track their health metrics, monitor their fitness levels, and make informed decisions about their overall well-being – Damilola Feyide, Business Development executive, Providus Bank.

About SignalADoc

SignalADoc is a telehealth platform that provides patients with call, chat & video access to see certified Healthcare Professionals from Multi-disciplinary specialties in minutes via their mobile phone, device or tablet.

SignalADoc has a solution on its App called the Vital Sign Monitor (VSM) application. It uses an Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based solution for contactless vital signs monitoring service. This facial recognition technology measures a user’s health vital signs by analyzing a video feed using reflected light from the user’s face and it can be conducted remotely via mobile devices. The vital signs that can be captured via the SignalADoc VSM application include Blood Pressure (BP), Heart Rate (HR), Respiration Rate (RR), Oxygen Saturation (SpO2) and also Stress level.

About Providus Bank

ProvidusBank is licensed by the Central Bank of Nigeria as commercial bank authorized to provide banking services to individuals and businesses.

ProvidusBank has strong IT infrastructure and digital channels which is deployed to provide exceptional service to its customers so that they can achieve their personal and business objectives.