SignalADoc marks World Hepatitis Day

World Hepatitis Day (WHD) takes places every year on July 28 and brings everyone together under a single theme to raise awareness of the global burden of viral hepatitis and to influence real change. This year’s theme is “We’re not waiting.” WHD 2023 call to action is to accelerate elimination efforts of viral hepatitis now and the urgent need for testing and treatment for the real people who need it.

World Hepatitis Day is also a global initiative to raise awareness about hepatitis and its impact on millions of lives.

Hepatitis is an inflammation of the liver, most commonly caused by a viral infection.

Viral hepatitis is one of the leading causes of death globally, accounting for over 1.34m deaths.

Together, hepatitis B virus and hepatitis C cause 80% of liver cancer cases in the world.

Hepatitis is a truly global epidemic that can affect millions of people without them even being aware.

Currently, 90% of people living with hepatitis B and 80% living with hepatitis C are not aware of their status. This can result in the real possibility of developing fatal liver disease at some point in their lives and in some cases, unknowingly transmitting the infection to others.

Without proper diagnosis and treatment, millions of people will suffer, and many lives will be lost. It is important that people take steps to reduce their risk of contracting the disease or improve chances of recovery if already burdened with the disease.

Primary prevention steps include:

– Getting tested and receiving vaccinations for Hepatitis A and B if negative

– Avoiding unscreened blood during blood transfusion

– Practising safe sex

– Avoiding sharing sharp objects like needles

– Practising good personal hygiene

A secondary step would be to receive prompt treatment if positive to avoid spreading viral hepatitis.

The MD/CEO of SignalADoc, Mr. Osagie Omokaro joins all stakeholders in coming together to learn, educate and advocate for prevention, testing, and treatment of Hepatitis. Together, we can all eliminate hepatitis and ensure a healthier future for all.