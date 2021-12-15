Rolling Bricks Ltd bags 2021 achievement awards at the under 30 CEOs awards 2021

Nigeria has witnessed the jaw-dropping transformation of youths from frustrated job seekers to Creative thinkers, risk-takers and thriving business owners hence the celebration of these brilliant individuals at the 2021 Under 30 CEOs awards.

The memorable event which took place on December 12, 2021, in Abuja, Nigeria is not only a way of celebrating young entrepreneurs but also a call for them to keep going irrespective of setbacks.

The ceremony themed ‘The Emerging Generation’ is the 3rd edition since its inception and was hosted by the CEOs Network Africa.

The CEOs Network Africa is a vast platform organized majorly for young African entrepreneurs. One of its objectives is to serve as. Network for young people in business to grow and meet like-minded individuals.

The platform seeks to spot youths with capacity, build them up and motivate them to bring out the creative and innovative part of them irrespective of their professions in life.

Out of the 123 individuals nominated across 30 categories, only 30 recipients were hosted alongside a high level of young entrepreneurs, industry leaders and politicians. Sen. Frank Ibezim, HRH Prince Malik Ado-Ibrahim, Dr. Linus Okorie, Omojo Wada, Tutu of Abuja amongst other dignitaries were in attendance.

Rolling Bricks Limited, a distinct highly rated real estate company bagged the 2021 achievement award. The company is noted for its undeniably glaring reputation of quality and delivery of luxury apartments.

The company was awarded based on its impressive delivery of service and display exceptional skills using the most innovative technologies currently available to run its project which include; The Coalesce, 5th Haven, Abode I&II, the Embassy and other apartments.

Rolling bricks limited is driven by the vision of becoming the choice of investors both in Nigeria and diaspora. It is built on the principles of ‘Integrity, Professionalism and Excellence’ it is no surprise that this company was awarded.

According to the Awards Committee Chairman, Alli-Bob Cinwon, a lot of work was put into selecting and narrowing down the nominated people.

In his words, “The quality of entries proves that young Nigerians and their peers on the continent are indeed resourceful, resilient and hardworking,”

Without a doubt, The mantle of leadership and the greatness of Nigeria lies in the hands of young entrepreneurs and creatives.