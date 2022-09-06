Norrenberger securities limited launches Heritage service

Norrenberger Securities Limited, a brokerage firm licensed by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has launched its Heritage Service. Norrenberger Heritage Service is designed to assist clients in tracking unclaimed dividends/outstanding bonuses from quoted companies in Nigeria and lost assets of deceased relatives. The service provides stress-free asset transfers from benefactors to their specified beneficiaries.

In an interview with Tony Edeh, the Group Managing Director, Norrenberger, he expressed his excitement about the service launch and the benefits which the service will offer. He said, “The launch of the Heritage Service by Norrenberger Securities Limited is in line with Norrenberger’s strategic vision to be a leading financial services company that continually creates wealth for its clients. Theservice helps simplify inheritance of financial assets through share certificate verification, collection of outstanding share certificates and dividend warrants, dividend warrants revalidation, etc. The Norrenberger Heritage Service promotes generational wealth reclamation and eases transfer.”

