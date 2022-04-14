Letshego launches digital wellness in partnership with BrandMed

Africa’s inclusive finance provider, Letshego Africa (“Letshego Holdings Ltd” / “Letshego Group”), is enabling instant digital access to wellness and affordable health solutions via its LetsGo Digital Mall, a multichannel digital platform, in partnership with healthcare Group, Brandmed.

BrandMed is a leading, digitally-savvy healthcare Group, that continuously reimagines health, using technology to empower a better quality of life for healthcare practitioners, patients and funders.

The Letshego-Brandmed partnership enables Letshego to offer digitised, world-class wellness, health facts and advice to its footprint communities across Africa. Digital wellness services will soon include virtual medical consultations for individuals wherever they may be located, all within a few clicks via Letshego’s Digital Mall.

Letshego’s Group Chief of Products, Chipiliro Katundu, commented, “Our wellness offering in the LetsGo Digital Mall, in partnership with BrandMed, is the first in Letshego’s LetsGo Lifestyle series of solutions and offerings that aligns with our brand purpose to improve lives. The LetsGo Digital Wellbeing programme provides instant digital access and affordable health solutions in various dimensions, supporting customers with better health, better fitness, better nutrition and wellbeing awareness. In line with our intent of being customer-led and moving ‘beyond financial services’ the digital wellbeing offering is our response to the holistic lifestyle needs of Letshego customers.”

BrandMed’s vision is to create a virtual, people-centric, outcome-inspired health and wellbeing ecosystem, validated by medical science and extended in access through value-sharing partnerships, like that of Letshego. Thanks to BrandMed’s intensive research and innovation, LetsGo Wellness will integrate and provide a combination of solutions for all visitors to the LetsGo Mall. These digital health solutions will soon include screening, in-practice clinical decision support, health management tools, telehealth, remote patient monitoring as well as a selection of diverse virtual wellbeing and patient engagement tools.

“Regrettably, we live in a world where the gap between the demand and delivery of reliable and quality healthcare will continue to widen. The ongoing global pandemic has also highlighted the health inequity that exists across our communities. By partnering with Letshego Africa, we can leverage the Group’s regional digitalisation strategy to promote equality in accessing wellness solutions that assist in closing the gap in broader communities being able to expert medical care. Digital access also enables those most at risk, or those who may be immobile, to seek help and support for their health and wellbeing wherever they may be located,” added Dr Riaz Motara, cardiologist and founder of BrandMed Group.

The LetsGo Wellness program is well-placed to support Letshego’s ‘LetsGoNation’, a regional community of followers and users of the LetsGo Digital Mall who wish to leverage the power of Digital so that communities can connect more and do more to improve their lives.

Tolu Opayinka, Letshego Nigeria’s CEO added, “Our LetsGo Digital Wellbeing platform is now live on our Mall in Nigeria. If you haven’t already registered, we invite all our customers, partners, stakeholders to register, join the LetsGo Nation and sign up to our App, and join the new age revolution in digitising wellness and healthcare. In line with our purpose to improve the lives of our customers, this new wellness platform increases access to affordable, expert healthcare information, wellness and nutritional advice as Letshego strives to provide more holistic support to members of the communities where we operate.”

Customers in Letshego’s regional footprint can access the digital wellness solution by simply registering on the LetsGo Digital Mall via the Mobile App or Web. In providing access to virtual wellbeing and health care support in just a few clicks, Letshego Africa is supporting its vision to be a digital-first organisation.

Letshego in Nigeria

Letshego Microfinance Bank Limited is a licensed financial services provider in Nigeria, providing loans to individuals across both the public and private sectors, and the educational and agricultural sectors as well as supporting Micro and Small Entrepreneurs (MSE). Since the conclusion of the successful acquisition by Letshego Holdings Ltd in 2016, Letshego Microfinance Bank qualifies as a wholly owned subsidiary of the Letshego Group – an inclusive finance group with more than 21 years’ experience in Africa, and a current footprint of 11 Sub Saharan Markets. Letshego Microfinance Bank first opened its doors in September 2010 and has since grown to serve over 17,000 customers, having a staff complement of over 280 employees, spread across 23 branches. Letshego Microfinance Bank offers loans and financial solutions to these customers who enjoy expanded access through strategic partnerships, innovative technology and digital delivery channels. For more info http://www.letshego.ng/

For more information visit, www.letshego.com and www.letshego.com/country/nigeria

About Letshego Africa

Letshego Holdings Ltd (“Letshego Group”) is a truly African multinational organisation, headquartered and listed in Botswana and focused on delivering inclusive finance solutions to underserved populations across its 11 sub Saharan Africa footprint.

With a staff complement of over 3,000 – including both direct and indirect sales agents – and more than four hundred thousand customers, Letshego is synonymous with leveraging innovation and technology to improve the lives of individuals who have limited access to traditional financial services.

In 2022, Letshego celebrates 23 years of supporting regional communities, making strong progress with the launch of its Transformational Strategy in September 2020, towards the Group’s vision to be a world class retail financial services organisation, improving the lives of mass and middle market individuals and micro and small entrepreneurs.

www.letshego.com / www.letshegoinvestor.com

To access the LetsGo Digital mall visit: www.letsgo.letshego.com

About BrandMed Group

BrandMed (Pty) Limited, is a leading South African healthcare company. Founded in 2014, BrandMed is world first in developing a unique fully integrated end to end solution to address outcomes and value-based care for patients with chronic lifestyle and Non-Communicable-Diseases (NCDs), including hypertension, diabetes, high cholesterol, asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

Awards

KardioGroup was awarded the prestigious Frost & Sullivan South African Product Line Strategy Leadership, Internet of Medical Things South Africa, award in 2019.

www.brandgroup.com