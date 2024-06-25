How to Sell Gift Cards Online in Nigeria

Imagine receiving a gift card for a store you love, only to realize you can’t use it because the store doesn’t have a branch in Nigeria. Or perhaps you’ve accumulated several gift cards over the years, looking for where to trade them before expiration. This is common scenario for many Nigerians, who end up with unused gift cards sitting idle in their wallets. But what if you could turn those pieces of plastic into real cash? That’s where online gift card trading comes in.

Meet Tunde, a young professional from Lagos who, after celebrating his birthday, found himself with a collection of gift cards from international brands. Excited at first, he quickly realized that most of these stores didn’t operate in Nigeria. Determined not to let his gifts go to waste, Tunde embarked on a quest to convert his gift cards into cash. Through a bit of research and some trial and error, he discovered Coast, an online platform that allowed him to trade his gift cards for Naira. His story is not unique – it’s a growing trend among young Nigerians looking to make the most out of their gift cards.

In this blog post, we will guide you through the steps to sell your gift cards online in Nigeria, using Coast, just like Tunde did. Coast is the right platform to ensure you get the best value for your cards, So, let’s guide you on how to turn those unused gift cards into cash!

Why Coast is the Best Platform for Trading Gift Cards

Coast stands out as your go to platform for trading gift cards in Nigeria for several reasons:

1. Security: Coast prioritizes the safety and security of its users, ensuring your transactions are secure. Your passwords and transaction pins are kept safe and are not shared with a third party of any kind.

2. High Competitive Rates: Coast offers the best exchange rates in the market, ensuring you get maximum value for your gift cards.

3. User-Friendly Interface: The platform is designed with you in mind, making it simple for anyone to navigate and complete transactions. The user interface is very easy to navigate and use.

4. Fast Transactions: Coast boasts rapid transaction times, allowing you to convert your gift cards to cash in a very short time. Once your gift card has been verified by the system, you get your naira equivalent in your wallet immediately.

5. Wide Range of Gift Cards Accepted: Coast accepts most gift cards from various popular brands, restaurants, casinos, and so on.

How to Create an Account With Coast

Creating an account with Coast is an easy peasy process. Also remember that our user interface is very easy to navigate. All you have to do is download the app from your device app store. Sign up and create an account. Provide every necessary details needed to complete your verification process. Voila! You now have an account with Coast.

How to Trade Your Gift Cards With Coast

1. After signing up, click on “Sell Gift Card”

2. Provide the correct details of your gift card. The automated rate calculator automatically calculates the value of your gift card.

3. Once your gift card details are verified by the system, the naira equivalent of your gift card is credited into your Coast wallet immediately.

4. Now, you can withdraw your money into any account of choice or you can use it for other transactions on the Coast app.

TYPES OF GIFT CARDS YOU CAN TRADE WITH COAST

● Apple Store Card

● Nordstorm

● Nike

● Amex Gold

● Sephora

● iTunes

● Steam

● Foot Locker

● EBay

● Vanilla

● Visa

● Amazon

● Target

● American Express

Best Rates We Offer at Coast:

Coast consistently offers best rates for gift card trading in Nigeria. Hence, you should take advantage of the HOT RATES SECTION. The platform regularly updates its rates to reflect current market rates, ensuring you receive the highest possible value for your gift cards. Whether you’re trading gift cards from major retailers, online stores, or restaurants, Coast provides competitive offers that maximize your returns.

FAQ

● Is it safe to trade gift cards on the Coast app?

Yes, Coast uses advanced security measures to protect your transactions and personal information.

● How long does it take to receive cash after trading a gift card?

Typically, you will receive cash in your Coast wallet almost instantly after the card is verified.

● What types of gift cards can I trade on the Coast app?

Coast accepts ALL kinds of gift cards.

● Where can I trade Steam gift cards online in Nigeria?

You can trade your gift cards online in Nigeria with Coast. Download the Coast app to trade your steam gift cards to cash in Nigeria.

● Can I withdraw cash directly to my bank account?

Yes, Coast offers multiple withdrawal options, including direct bank transfers.

Conclusion

Selling your gift cards with Coast is the most simple and effective way to convert unused cards into cash. By following these steps, you can ensure a smooth and easy transaction. Just like Tunde, you can turn those forgotten gift cards into money that can be used for everyday expenses or saved for future needs. So, why let those gift cards go to waste? Start trading them with Coast and make the most out of your gifts!