Go cloud with AWS: The biggest AWS event in Nigeria

Amazon Web Service (AWS) is collaborating with Makintouch Consulting to host a nationwide hybrid TechEvent tagged GO CLOUD WITH AWS on 27th August 2022 at Zone Tech Park, Gbagada, Lagos.

This first-of-its-kind event will bring together various individuals from different industries, to not only educate and inspire executives and IT professionals on AWS, but also expose individuals to the career opportunities inAWS Cloud andassist with the necessary information required to build with AWS, secure dream jobs, and maximize countless opportunities in the cloud.

The CEO of Makintouch Consulting Toyin Ifesanya, while speaking about the event, emphasized on the much-needed event, to create awareness not only for AWS, but also to expose the attendees, to the opportunities of the cloud computing industry, and the seamless process involved in AWS usage. Registration for the free event can be done via this link: https://bit.ly/GOCLOUDWITHAWS

The cloud computing industry is gaining more grounds, particularly since the post-covid era. Organizations are migrating to the cloud, of which Amazon Web Service has the largest Market share in the world. In her words, ‘If organization and businesses are moving to the cloud, then they need professionals who are experienced in the cloud, hence the creation of jobs, while simultaneously providing services to clients with high availability and also elasticity.

You are cordially invited to join the global cloud community for the most transformative encounter with the AWS leaders, experts, partners, and customers to connect, collaborate, and learn about AWS Cloud Computing.

This event is for everyone ranging from novices to professionals and startups interested in using the cloud to its fullest potential.

Attendance to this event is free, and guests stand a chance to gain access to professionals, job opportunities, startup grants from AWS, up to 50% discount for AWS professional exams, and lots more.

Makintouch Consulting a training partner for AWS in Nigeria, is an integrated capacity-building firm that provides exceptional high-quality Information Technology and Business Management education and intervention.

In her closing remark, she charged the unemployed, underemployed to make judicious use of this opportunity, while also clamoring the need for the government to create more conducive environment for businesses and citizens in Nigeria, so that businesses can do better, and Professionals wouldn’t all migrate for greener pastures.

Accelerate your potential today, sign up via the link: https://bit.ly/GOCLOUDWITHAWS and Go Cloud with AWS.