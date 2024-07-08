Foreign Policy School. Theme: United Nations Immersion Programme

As part of the strategies to deliver the mandate of peace, security and diplomacy, Nigerian Institute of International Affairs (NIIA) in Partnership with the United Nations Institute for Training and Research( UNITAR) and Peace Building Development Consult ( PBDC) is hosting the Foreign Policy School (FPS 4) to give lucid understanding of both the theoretical and functional perspectives on the nation’s foreign policy, diplomacy practice, trade,intelligence, security, foreign policy making and implementation. The training programme is offering participants a full range of training that is highly interactive and participatory .

The training which draws UN experts, also affords participants the opportunity to high level of direct exposure to policy practitioners and diplomatic settings.

The scope of the Foreign Policy School gives understanding on

1. Nigerian Foreign Policy and International Relations

2. Defence Diplomacy and Security Governance

3. Leadership skills

4. Assertiveness and Influencing skills

5. Negotiation skills and techniques

6. Cross-Cultural Communication Skills

7. Public speaking and presentation skills

8. Multilateral Conferences and Diplomacy.

For further details. Please contact the Course Director, Kayode Bolaji on 08159679520 or email [email protected] or Ag Director Research and Studies, Assoc Prof Efem Ubi on 0815 276 5680