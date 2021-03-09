Crosspoint Introduces Youth Empowerment Initiative

Crosspoint Innovate powered by Crosspoint Church was birth to empower both entrepreneurs and professionals on the key competences necessary for successful employability and business operations.

The virtual training series would touch on the following key topics:

•Accessing Funding

•Business Strategy

•Networking

•Disruptive branding and digital marketing

•Finance and budgeting

•Fostering innovation

•Growth Tactics/Scaling sustainably

The theme for this first series is ‘Resilient Growth’ and would host exclusive guest speakers:

– Onyeka Akumah: (Technology Entrepreneur & CEO of Farm Crowdy)

– Seyi Akinwale: (Investment Professional & Senior Vice President – Structured Trade Solutions, SSA at General Electric)

Register at www.crosspointinnovate.webflow.io to join the sessions scheduled for Saturday 13th & 20th of March 2021 if you are a student, young entrepreneur or professional.

You don’t want to miss this. Get ready for resilient growth!