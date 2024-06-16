BlockDAG Dev Release 53: Introduces New Blockchain Explorer Features, Target Soar to $20 by 2027

BlockDAG‘s latest Dev Release 53 introduces groundbreaking features to its blockchain explorer, BlockDAGScan, promising an enhanced user experience and improved transaction processing. With experts forecasting BDAG to soar to $20 by 2027, investor confidence is skyrocketing. The recent presale success, raising $50.8 million and witnessing an 1120% price surge, with over 7800 miners sold underscores the growing trust in BlockDAG’s potential. The new X1 Miner App, now in beta, allows users to mine up to 20 BDAG daily from their mobile devices, further boosting engagement and accessibility in the crypto mining landscape.

BDAG’s $20 by 2027 Goal Confirms The Emerging Crypto

BlockDAG is gaining significant attention in the crypto world, with price predictions showcasing its strong market confidence. Experts forecast BlockDAG to reach $10 by 2025 and an impressive $20 by 2027. The presale performance has been remarkable, garnering $50.8 million and achieving a price surge of 1120% by batch 18 priced at $0.0122. These figures underscore the growing investor trust and the solid potential for substantial returns in the coming years.

The success of BlockDAG is the introduction of the X1 Miner App, now available in its beta version on both the App Store and Google Play. This app offers convenient and efficient mobile mining, allowing users to mine up to 20 BDAG daily directly from their phones. With a 50 MB app size, it ensures smooth and hassle-free downloads. Users can increase their daily engagement and boost their mining rate by clicking the lightning button every 24 hours. The app supports Wi-Fi connectivity, works on iOS and Android, and allows mining without draining the mobile’s battery.

Dev Release 53: Enhancing Blockchain Explorer with BlockDAGScan

In its latest development release 53, BlockDAG has introduced significant updates focused on enhancing the blockchain explorer, BlockDAGScan. This new tool provides users with detailed insights into block and transaction data, emphasizing a seamless and intuitive user experience.

BlockDAGScan’s infrastructure is managed using Infrastructure as Code (IaC) practices with Terraform and AWS CloudFormation. This approach allows for efficient resource provisioning and management, ensuring consistency across different environments. The Continuous Integration and Continuous Deployment (CI/CD) pipeline, powered by Jenkins and GitHub Actions, automates testing, building, and deploying new code. This setup ensures that each change is thoroughly verified before going live, enhancing the platform’s overall stability and performance.

The deployment leverages a microservices architecture orchestrated by Kubernetes, which ensures high availability and facilitates automated scaling, self-healing, and load balancing. Helm is used for managing Kubernetes applications, allowing for efficient definition, installation, and upgrading of applications.

For caching and fast data retrieval, Redis is employed, reducing the load on the primary database and improving overall performance. Additionally, the platform’s monitoring tools include New Relic and Datadog for detailed application performance monitoring, the ELK stack and Graylog for centralized log management, and Pingdom for uptime monitoring.

BlockDAGScan is still in the development phase, but the team is working tirelessly to implement these practices and tools. The goal is to create a resilient and highly available platform that meets users’ demands, ensuring a seamless and reliable blockchain exploration experience.

Conclusion

BlockDAG’s Dev Release 53 marks a significant milestone in enhancing the BlockDAG network. With the introduction of the advanced BlockDAGScan blockchain explorer, BlockDAG is poised to offer a more efficient and robust blockchain experience. These developments, coupled with the ambitious price predictions of $10 by 2025 and $20 by 2027, reaffirm BlockDAG’s position as a formidable competitor in the cryptocurrency space. As BlockDAG continues to innovate and improve, users and investors can look forward to a more efficient and profitable blockchain experience.

