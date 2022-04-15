Become a homeowner by paying at your convenience

MARULA PARK

What do you want? What kind of experiences tug at your heartstrings when scrolling down your timeline? It is said that the greatest expression of self-love, is a desire for success, freedom, a better quality of life, for the nice things.

What would significantly improve the quality of your life, validate all that effort, and endow you with the mindset to take on, and conquer the world when you go out each day?

Perhaps a better living condition? The natural answer is Japa. Leave this hustle in Nigeria and search for “saner climes”. What if we told you that you don’t need to leave Nigeria for that saner clime?

MARULA PARK is our answer to your search. Marula Park is the epitome of creativity and functionality in both design, and aesthetics. From its beautifully planned layout, well-landscaped areas, and solid infrastructure; to its strategic location in the Lagos New Town district, Marula Park aims to bring elegance, grace, and community to our clients.

Located off the Lekki-Epe expressway, it features all the amenities required for comfortable, refreshed, upscale, and flexible living. Some of its standout qualities include:

Recreational facilities

Perimeter fencing

Good road network

Good drainage

Solar-powered systems

ICT infrastructure

Local parks

With a variety of apartment types: 1-, 2- and 3-bedrooms, you are spoilt for choice.

Best of all, we have mortgage options available that allow you to pay for up to 30 years depending on your age and income band.

Affordable is now accessible.

click here for more information

https://buy.mixtafrica.com/marula-park/