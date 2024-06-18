Star-Studded Success: BlockDAG Hits $51.1M Presale as GameStop and Fetch.ai Face Tough Times

Recent events have shown a downturn in Fetch.ai’s market predictions amidst a notable merger, while GameStop’s shares have continued to plummet.

Conversely, BlockDAG has seen a remarkable rise in its presale, hitting the $51.1M mark. Boosted by high-profile endorsements, innovative presentations, and the pioneering X1 mining app that lets users mine cryptocurrency on their smartphones, BlockDAG is becoming a hot topic in the crypto world.

Fetch.ai Price Projections: Hope for Rebound After 24% Fall

In just 24 hours, Fetch.ai’s price dropped by 4% and by 24% over the week, now trading at $1.60 amid increased activity. This follows the union of Fetch.ai with Ocean Protocol and SingularityNET on June 13 and the renaming of the $FET token to $ASI on June 11.

The decline started in May, dipping below the wedge pattern’s lower edge. Despite a bearish outlook and heavy selling pressures, evidenced by an RSI under 30, the market’s bulls are eyeing a bounce back at the $1.56 support level. If this support holds, Fetch.ai could rise to $1.9, matching the 50-day SMA.

GameStop Stock Crashes, Down 62% from Highs

GameStop’s (GME) stock has fallen further, dropping 12% on Monday after a 40% slide on Friday, ending at $24.89—a 62% drop from its recent high of $61. This downturn has also impacted meme tokens that track GME’s movements, with the Solana-based GME token falling 25% to $0.01624 following a 200% jump the week before.

The company’s market cap is now at $112.21 million, with a 24-hour trading volume of $110.14 million. Linked tokens, like Roaring Kitty (KITTY) and various pet-themed tokens, also saw losses ranging from 4% to 10%. The instability started in late May following retail trader Keith Gill’s notable investments in GME and corporate actions that shook investor confidence.

BlockDAG Presale Skyrockets with Endorsements from Crypto Gurus

BlockDAG’s presale is experiencing a dramatic increase, heavily driven by praise from leading crypto experts. This strong endorsement has broadened its appeal, leading to stellar presale results. A recent commendation by crypto influencer Dapp Centre named BlockDAG a formidable competitor to Polygon, highlighting its potential.

The influencer praised its DAG architecture for enabling parallel transactions and a proof-of-work consensus model that ensures robust security and decentralization. The initial keynote in Tokyo was also lauded for providing comprehensive insights into its plans and products.

Additionally, a second keynote, broadcast from the moon, outlined BlockDAG’s key achievements, accolades from Forbes and Bloomberg, support from key crypto figures, over 50 development updates, and forthcoming releases, including a DOXing video and a development documentary.

This presentation also featured the energy-efficient X1 mining app, a breakthrough in mobile mining, converting smartphones into potent BDAG coin mining tools. With X1, individuals can mine up to 20 BDAG daily, which could translate to $1 at BDAG’s initial launch price of $0.05, and potentially $20 daily if BDAG reaches $1 in the near future.

Closing Thoughts

While Fetch.ai navigates a downturn, its recent merger could spark a market turnaround. GameStop’s stock continues its unstable trajectory, highlighting the unpredictable nature of meme stocks.

Meanwhile, BlockDAG is capturing headlines with its soaring presale figures, reaching $51.1M, and its innovative X1 mining app that enables smartphone crypto mining. Backed by major media mentions and influential endorsements, BlockDAG is set to become a major force in the crypto landscape.

