Asana – The leading work management platform

As individuals and organisations worldwide cope with the new norm and working structure due to the impact of COVID-19, Brandleys International, Asana Africa solutions partner is expanding the reach and adoption of the leading work management platform.

Asana is a web and mobile work management platform designed to help teams track and manage their work. It is designed to helps both individuals and large teams break down big tasks into manageable work fractions.

It is an all-inclusive work management platform designed to keep track of the progress and tasks per designated project, exchange files, comments, and notes, keep track of your deadlines, amongst other work management features.

It is a modern way to work together.

The Asana work management software uses features like workspaces, projects, sections, and tasks to manage projects and work related to different clients or teams. It is built for both small and large teams so they spend less time in physical meetings, writing status emails, and allowing them focus on other organisational processes.

With Asana, you can work faster and take on achieving more innovative and measurable goals.

The work management software offer a wide range of amazing benefits for organisations, including a customizable dashboard, a timeline planner, email integration, a custom report template amongst other features and tools relevant to the structure of your business.

Take advantage of the 30-days free trial and support benefit we are offering.

For more information and guidance on how to use and integrate this software, visit www.brandleysinternational.com or you can contact our help desk on +234 817 313 7835