2023 Economic Summit sponsored by RCCG Christ The Lord Parish

As Nigeria transitions in a few weeks, entrepreneurs, professionals, small business owners and everyone (home and abroad) need to equip themselves with the knowledge and resources to navigate the emerging terrain. This Economic Summit offers a unique opportunity for all (industry leaders, visionaries, professionals, traders, students etc) to exchange ideas, review and discuss pathways to Nigeria’s economic recovery.

To register, visit https://bit.ly/CTLEconomicSummit

The Economic Summit holds by 9.00 am on Saturday, April 15, 2023. It promises to bring together accomplished persons in the key sectors of the Nigeria economy who were carefully selected to discuss the outlook for the Nigerian economy. The key speaker is Mr. Bismarck Rewane, a renowned Economist and Chief Executive Officer of Financial Derivatives Company Ltd,

Photo: Mr. Bismarck Rewane

Other industry experts, including Dr. Ademola Odeyemi, CEO of Optimus Bank, Mr. Mezuo Nwuneli, Managing Partner of Sahel Capital, and Mr. Weyinmi Egbe, Channel Director, Africa for Oracle, will discuss the opportunities that exist within the current financial and technology market, as well as the Agriculture and Microbusiness sectors, to aid the growth of businesses.

The summit will be moderated by Mrs. Uwa Osa-Oboh, Head of Corporate Development at African Capital Alliance, and Mr. Joe Mbulu, Executive Director of Union Bank of Nigeria Plc.

The programme will be available for both physical and virtual attendees, allowing entrepreneurs, professionals and small business owners to participate regardless of their location. This presents an excellent opportunity to network and learn about the opportunities that exist within various sectors to aid the growth of your business.

The event is powered by The Redeemed Christian Church of God, Christ the Lord Parish, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos, Nigeria, and will hold at 1-5 Admiralty Road, Lekki Phase 1, Lekki, Lagos.

Whether you are an entrepreneur, professional, farmer, small business owner, or someone interested in the Nigerian economy, this summit offers a unique opportunity to connect with industry leaders and exchange ideas that can help you navigate the current and emerging economic landscape.

Don't miss out on this chance to learn, network, and exchange ideas with the best in the business world.

Programme Details:

Venue: Redeemed Christian Church of God, Christ the Lord Parish

Topic: CTL 2023 Economic Summit: “FEASIBLE JOURNEY TO RECOVERY”.

Date: 15th April, 2023

Address: 1-5 Admiralty Rd, Lekki Phase 1, Lekki, Lagos, Nigeria

Time: 9am

Join us for an insightful and enlightening programme on the 15th of April, 2023 and take the first step towards building a feasible journey to economic recovery

