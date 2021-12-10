100 more countries in your pocket – Visa-Free or Visa-on-Arrival

Are you interested in obtaining a second passport that provides you with Visa Free or Visa-on-Arrival access to over 157 countries and citizenship in a safe, politically stable Caribbean Island whose currency is pegged to the US dollar?

The St Kitts & Nevis Citizenship By Investment (CBI) programme which was established in 1984, is a Platinum Brand which Forbes refers to as“possibly the best second passport in the world”. The St. Kitts and Nevis passport has also been adjudged as the strongest passport in the Caribbean

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/st-kitts-and-nevis-ranks-as-strongest-passport-amongst-caribbean-citizenship-by-investment-countries-301342656.html

If you are interested in obtaining St. Kitts & Nevis passport, the Fairway Group returns to Nigeria on 30th January, 2022 through 10th February, 2022 to show you just how. During this period, the General Sales Manager of the Fairway Group, Carl Walwyn will hold in-person one on one meetings with those who have prescheduled an hour meeting. Kindly note that the deadline for prescheduling is January 20, 2022. Carl Walwyn will also be available to host/facilitate small groups of 4 – 6 participants.

These meetings, which will provide firsthand insight and step-by-step guide on how to obtain a St. Kitts and Nevis passport which is ranked as one of the top 25 passports in the world, are designed for professionals and entrepreneurs who are interested in having a second passport to enhance their access to travel, business, financial and lifestyle freedom.

Carl also will be outlining the benefits of The Fairway Group’s Real Estate Investment Option which has a projected ROI of up to 8% alongside a St. Kitts & Nevis Passport. The real estate option is offered at US$285,000.00 for a single applicant and gives you shares in a boutique hotel on the island of St Kitts.

You can schedule a private meeting with the Fairway Group directly by visiting us at: https://thefairwaycondos.com/contact-us. Please note that the AVAILABLE TIME SLOTS ARE LIMITED.

For more information, kindly contact our St Kitts office via email at SaintKittsOffice@TheFairwayCondos.com or WhatsApp us at 869 765 5684.