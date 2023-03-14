IFMA conduct tour of BRICS Property to ensure standards

To ensure that quality and standards is being maintained in the management of Lola’s Gardens – a Brics Property and Infrastructure Development Limited (BRICS), the International Facility Management Association (IFMA) conducted a one-day tour on the facility.

The IFMA delegation that toured the facility was led by Lekan Akinwumi, the president of the association.

“The facility management (FM) in action today through a culture that reflects the standard and practices of the profession is gratifying. BRICS has done an excellent job with the implementation and observation of these standard practices,” Akinwumi said.

According to him, facility management is a multi-disciplinary profession that aims to add value to individuals, organisations, and businesses, adding that IFM prioritises value creation and membership training as the bedrock of maintaining and sustaining durable properties and structure.”

Femi Odunlami, chief executive and managing director of Lola’s Gardens during the tour noted that IFMA is a one-stop shop for professional real estate and infrastructure services such as classy development, effective and efficient management, and prudent brokerage activities.

Read also: Billionaire Realtors sees strong growth in real estate in 2023

“With a vision of being the best-in-class and preferred infrastructure organization in Africa within the next decade, partnership with reputable foreign and domestic industry players is our preferred strategy. This partnership helps our investors and clients generate optimal returns on their investments,” he said.

He stated that his orgainsations human capital which is from top to bottom is driven by its ‘spirit’ that reflects service, professionalism, integrity, respect, innovation, and team work.

“The tour is a routine exercise by IFMA as a courtesy engagement with their professional members, which seeks to evaluate the quality and standard of the infrastructure deployed by the management company while exploring partnership and networking opportunities amongst its members,” said Glory Ojerinde, the company’s business development manager in a statement.

Ojerinde said BRICS currently has project sites for residential and mixed-use developments and managed facilities for Nigerians and expatriates spread over diverse locations in South-West Nigeria.

“We are making in-roads into South-South Nigeria in the area of development and management of tertiary students’ hostels.

“This gives us the confidence that with our committed workforce and loyal partners, success is just the beginning,” she added.