Expectations high as Lagos sets out to build more resilient, sustainable city

Among various stakeholders in the Lagos city project, expectations are high as the state sets out on a transformative journey to build a more resilient and sustainable city to promote sustainable development, environmental protection, and social responsibility.

Lagos, like other emerging megacities of the world, is faced with challenges bordering on environment, housing, living, ethical behaviours, among others. Besides destitution which has reached embarrassing proportion in recent times, the city is also contending with adverse climatic condition like flooding.

To tackle these challenges, the office of the Special Adviser to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) has set aside the second week of September 2024 to host sustainable summit . The office will be working in partnership with the Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency (LASEPA) and the Lagos State Government Safety Commission.

Oreoluwa Finnih, the special adviser on SDG, explained at an expanded press conference recently that the summit with the theme, ‘Building a Resilient and Sustainable Lagos’ will be focusing on five key areas of interest that are expected to help to chart a path to building a sustainable Lagos.

The summit, she said, will be highlighting government’s commitment to sustainability by showcasing strategic initiatives and policies that reflect its dedication to sustainable development.

“We will be focusing on community engagement and inclusion with the aim of fostering social cohesion by ensuring equitable participation in sustainability efforts. Focus will also be on the area of ethical business practices and social impact,” Fiunnih said, explaining that the state will be promoting fair labour standards and community engagement initiatives that drive positive social impacts.

The summit will be also be looking at sustainable finance that will encourage investments in projects that support the SDGs and integrate ESG criteria into financial decision-making, just as sustainable supply chain will also be discussed, leading to building resilient networks that support responsible waste management, local sourcing, and ethical labour practices.

Finnih underscored the need for collective action towards a sustainable future. This is because, according to her, “we stand at a crossroads, and our choices today will determine the Lagos of tomorrow. We must innovate, adapt, and lead the way towards a resilient and sustainable city.”

She assured that the summit would not be just a matter of dialogues, but also about taking decisive actions that will shape the future of our city, stressing that the theme, ‘Building a Resilient and Sustainable Lagos’ serves as a call to action and a roadmap guiding the state government’s efforts to forge a city that is prosperous, equitable, and environmentally sound.

“Under my leadership as the Special Adviser to the Governor on Sustainable Development Goals, we are laser-focused on addressing the critical environmental challenges and advancing sustainable initiatives. We will delve into the government’s steadfast commitment to sustainability which is reflected in every policy we enact and every initiative we undertake.

We will explore the importance of community engagement and inclusion, recognising that a sustainable future is one that is built by everyone regardless of social strata. We will be championing ethical business practices and social impact, understanding that our economic growth must go hand in hand with our moral and social responsibilities. We will also drive the conversation on sustainable finance, knowing that the investments we make today will determine the Lagos of tomorrow,” she assured.

Chuka Uroko SENIOR ANALYST - REAL ESTATE