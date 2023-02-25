Billionaire Realtors sees strong growth in real estate in 2023

Tony Kolawole Aspire, president of Billionaire Realtors Group (BRG) has predicted a strong growth for the country’s real estate industry amid accelerating inflation.

The president made this prediction during the orgainsation’s annual Excellence Conference and Awards held in December 2022 to recognised individuals who have contributed immensely to the growth and development of the country’s real estate sector.

“The year 2022 was an eventful one which also had its challenges. But we choose to focus on what we were able to achieve this year and the progress we have made.

“We were able to seal a series of international partnerships this year which I consider a big feat. It took the collective effort of every member of the group from the leadership to the realtors and as such, we should all celebrate together,” he said.

He appreciated all its members and congratulated every award recipient. “We look forward to scaling greater heights in 2023 and I know with a united network like ours, we will surpass expectations.”

Matthew Ashimolowo, senior pastor of Kingsway International Christian Centre as recognised by the organization with a lifetime achievement award. The award was given to clergy for his contribution to the sector.

Also, Abikoye Emmanuel, chief operations officer of Billionaire Realtors Group shared his delight at the award and also anticipation at what the New Year brings.

He said, “It is always such a joy to celebrate with other members of the BRG network. It has been an amazing year during which our realtors have performed excellently well.”

“Preparations are in full gear for 2023 but first, we must be thankful for 2022 and all that has happened. We have a lineup of developments for 2023 and we anticipate a successful year ahead.”

One of the award recipients, Tosin Obineye, expressed gratitude and delight at the event and recognition by the network saying, “I am so grateful for this award and still in shock. It feels really good to know that all your hard work and efforts are being recognized.”

“This is why being a member of the Billionaire Realtors network is a great privilege to me. The support, coaching and exclusive opportunities we access as members are second to none and I look forward to what the New Year brings for BRG,” she said.

“Our mantra for 2023 is “the year of big things only” and I have no doubts that the year is going to align to it,” she added.