Firm rebrands visual identity, pledges more commitment to clients

One of the first generation real estate services providers, Diya, Fatimilehin & Co, has rebranded its visual reality and logo with a pledge for more commitment to trust and services to its clients.

The rebranding, which coincides with the company’s 40 years of operation, according to the firm, aims to ensure that its first impression delivers on the reality of what it brings to the table or market.

Gboyega Fatimilehin, founding partner at the company, noted at a media briefing in Lagos recently that “the market has evolved, our teams have evolved, our identity should also evolve,” he said, hoping that as the company enters its fifth decade, “we are seizing the opportunity to exhibit a stronger, more urgent capacity to evolve, and add vitality to our relationships.”

“Today we build our history and are presenting a modern platform to meet the needs of all generations of real estate services consumers and are building a future-centric brand that will outlive us all,” he added.

The company’s new logo maintains a similar orange colour but the icon changed to a fresher, more modern and versatile look.

In addition to the new logo, the firm also made some changes to its mission and vision statement. The mission, according to Gboyega, is to be the first choice for real estate services delivered through consistent client support and the provision of comprehensive real estate solutions, while the vision is to enable clients and people to enhance wealth through innovative real estate solutions that assure value creation.

Idowu Bakare, partner and head of practice at the company, said the ongoing innovation shows the company’s commitment to delivering value to clients.

Read also: Meet Abel Egbarin, a celebrity turned developer of luxury real estate property

“We are the same company that people have come to trust and count on for solutions. We are only redressing to reflect our ongoing transformation to always deliver value to our clients through innovation, agility and dynamism,” Bakare said.

The real estate firm added that the full rollout of the new visual identity would be phased across all branches of the firm as it commemorates its 40th anniversary in May 2023.

Meanwhile, the founding partner explained that the 40th anniversary conference in May would also bring together experts in the real estate sector who would discuss the growth and challenges in Nigeria’s real estate sector.