More homeowners on the way as state govt donates land for affordable estate

The donation of 50 hectares of land by the Zamfara State government for the development of an affordable housing estate has raised hope that more Nigerians, particularly indigenes of that state, will own homes, marginally reducing housing deficit in the state.

The land, provided at no cost, will be used for the development of Renewed Hope Estate which aims to deliver affordable homes to Nigerians. The land donation, according to officials of the state government, is part of the state’s ongoing efforts at addressing housing shortage and providing decent accommodation for its citizens.

Ahmed Dangiwa, the Minister of Housing and Urban Development, commended the land donation at a meeting with Governor Dauda Lawal Dare in Abuja.

The federal government, through the Ministry of Housing and Urban Development, had assured that it was committed to providing affordable housing for the citizens of Zamfara State. Dangiwa gave the assurance during a courtesy visit by Dauda Dare, Zamfara State governor, in Abuja.

In a statement signed by Salisu Badamasi Haiba, Director of Information and Public Relations, Dangiwa pledged the ministry’s support for the state’s housing initiatives, emphasizing the importance of affordable, decent, and quality housing for all citizens.

“We are committed to providing all the support needed to enhance decent, quality, and affordable housing for your citizens,” Dangiwa said, commending Governor Dare for offering 50 hectares of free land for the development of the Renewed Hope Estate.

He noted that this gesture would significantly reduce the cost of the houses, making them more affordable for the people of Zamfara.

The Minister also assured the governor that Zamfara would be a priority in the ministry’s future building programmes. “Zamfara will be included in the next batch of states to benefit from our housing programmes,” he said.

Regarding the National Housing Programme (NHP), Dangiwa disclosed that ministry officials were actively engaging with the Zamfara State team to facilitate the state’s interest in purchasing unsold housing units.

He revealed that the prices of the units had already been reviewed downward at the state’s request and hinted at the possibility of further reductions to ensure affordability. “The ministry is not focused on making profits but on recovering the construction costs so we can build more homes for Nigerians,” the minister added.

He noted that the cost of infrastructure had been written off to ease the financial burden on buyers, acknowledging the Zamfara government’s plan to subsidize housing costs for its citizens.

Dangiwa also confirmed that Zamfara would benefit from the PULAKU Initiative Housing Project, an initiative under President Bola Tinubu aimed at addressing social exclusion and grievances in the North West, particularly among the Fulani community.

He announced that the groundbreaking for the project in Zamfara would take place soon.

Dare, in his remarks, appealed for the ministry’s intervention to expedite the completion of the agreement for the purchase of NHP housing units. He explained that Zamfara, facing multiple challenges such as insecurity, inadequate infrastructure, and housing shortages, urgently needed affordable housing solutions to ease the state’s financial strain.

“We ask that Zamfara be considered a priority in all housing projects due to the unique challenges we face,” Dare said. They affirmed their commitment to collaborate in providing sustainable and affordable housing for the people of Zamfara.

