Palton Morgan offers investors enhanced value propositions at new luxury development

In line with its standing as a leading luxury real estate development brand that sets the benchmark for opulence, innovation, and quality, Palton Morgan is offering investors and home buyers enhanced value propositions at its new luxury development.

The new mixed-use development which comes with opportunities for living, working and playing, is known as Paramount Twin Towers (PTT). It is a testament to the holding company’s a commitment to crafting exceptional properties that epitomize elegance and luxury living.

Armed with the knowledge that luxury real estate investors and home buyers are people with discerning minds in terms of class and taste, Palton Morgan usually conceives, designs and implements its developments as a redefinition of modern living and investment assets with high returns potential.

They offer a seamless blend of architectural brilliance, state-of-the-art technology, and impeccable craftsmanship, each meticulously curated to reflect the highest standards of luxury that presents a unique combination of artistry and functionality.

PTT embodies all these attributes and more, providing a unique blend of safe and secure community living that welcomes its residents to feel ‘at home’ at its exquisitely designed pool, garden and walking track.

It also epitomizes the saying that location is everything in real estate being well located in Victoria Island which is Lagos city’s most vibrant economic hub, harboring head offices of expatriate firms, oil and gas companies and top-tier banking institutions in Nigeria.

Just 200 metres away from the Atlantic Ocean and well connected to major road networks, this development also benefits from the 700 kilometres Lagos-Calabar costal highway which promises inter-state connectivity, trade and tourism activities along the coast.

These roads network ensures easy accessibility to all parts of Victoria Island, Lekki and Ikoyi, meaning that residents have easy access to major offices and business areas, residential areas, schools and shopping malls which are within easy reach.

Some of its upscale neighbours which residents will leverage when the need arises are Four Points by Sheraton; Landmark Towers, Twin Towers Leisure Centre, Hard Rock Café, Lagos Oriental Hotel, British International School, The Palms Shopping Mall, Lekki Epe Expressway, and Oniru Beach Resort.

“Palton Morgan is on a mission to lead the real estate sector in Africa with revolutionary ideas and strategies that will fuel great innovations within the Nigerian property market. We are building sophisticated masterpieces and creating new standards for luxury living,” Folake Johnson, the company’s Head of Brands & Marketing, told BusinessDay at the weekend.

Johnson explained that “the Paramount Twin Towers is among the most desired sophisticated projects in the Nigerian luxury real estate segment,”assuring that, when completed, it will be a significant part of their customers’ success stories.

As a high point of its value offerings to these customers, PTT boasts specious rooms, ocean view, adequate parking per unit, elevators, terraces, swimming pool, gym, natural lighting and ventilation, fenced and gated environment, maximum security and 23/7 power supply.

It also provides ample covered and surface car parking for its residents and their visitors. It has dedicated covered car parking on 3 levels for residents designed for convenient and easy access along with spacious landscaped drop off areas for each tower.

The surface car parking is available for visitors and guests who come to visit their friends and family living in PTT. There is a parking space allotted for people with special needs with camp facility directly taking them towards the elevators.

To ensure that residents are not confined to their apartments and also to ward-off boredom, provision has been made for community living which include indoor creational spaces and a range of facilities that give residents an opportunity to meet and socialize outside their apartments.

The facilities are a community hall; indoor children’s play area; gym and fitness facilities; outdoor walking tracks, prayer area and a café.

In order to deliver a project of high build-quality, to crystalize these facilities in breath-taking finishing, Mumtaz Zaidi, an Executive at Palton Morgan Holdings, assured that they have selected project partners that will work “to exceed our customers’ expectations.”

These are Business Contracting Limited (BCL), the main contractor; ECAD Architects, the design architects; Trevi Foundation Nigeria, piling contractor, and Africa Plus Dolphin Works Construction Limited (APD) for project management.

PTT will rise to 13 floors on completion. Currently, the 7th floor slab casting is underway just as all vertical elements and casting of the staircase in Tower B are in progress. In Tower A, the construction of vertical elements from the 6th to the 7th floors is advancing steadily along with the lift and column work.

Johnson assured that no effort is being spared in their determination to deliver the project on schedule in order to give investors value for their investment. She disclosed that, because of the project’s high return on investment potential and more, buyer-interest has been quite strong.

