Meet Abel Egbarin, a celebrity turned developer of luxury real estate property

Despite Nigeria’s uncertain economic conditions occasioned by surging inflation and other microeconomics factors, some entrepreneurs have continued to make headway in business leveraging various means to carve a niche for themselves.

One such individual is Abel Egbarin, who is a real estate developer that has won the hearts of many property lovers with his commendable trajectory in the real estate industry through his company known as Obimzy Properties Ltd.

Egbarin, who is a music business icon turned property developer has developed several properties nationwide, especially in Lagos.

His efforts in the real estate industry have attracted clients both at home and abroad including deep pockets entertainment personalities.

“Many people want to do business with Obimzy Properties based on our track records. People that have bought properties from us still want to secure more and they also help in spreading the gospel of the quality of properties people can acquire from Obimzy Properties,” Abel Egbarin told newsmen.

Before delving into the real estate business, Egbarin had written his name in the hearts of bigwigs in the entertainment space in Nigeria through his music record label Obimzy Records, and this gave him an edge over other developers.

“We are proud to say that we have sold properties to many African celebrities. I can assure you that your favourite artiste has bought one property from Obimzy. We are everywhere trying to get busy because I get involved in many activities beyond project development,” he said.

For Egbarin, his sterling feat is thanks to his integrity and the value that his company always gives to its long list of clients.

Read also: Rock Realty holds real estate masterclass on ‘Selling Mortgage Option’

He said that even as a CEO, he goes as far as picking bricks at the construction site because he treats his projects as a child and nurtures it properly.

While it is undeniable that every business has its peculiar hiccups, the Delta-state-born real estate developer said that completing a project is the best feeling a developer can have.

“Nigeria and its systems are the major challenges, but we are making it work. We are happy the people are moving with us,” he said.

Egbarin, who has established himself as a successful luxury property developer has leveraged social media like Instagram and Facebook to further take his message across seamlessly and to grow his brand.

Citing an example of the most valuable places to invest in properties in Lagos and Abuja, he said that the priciest place to acquire properties in the southwest is Lagos, Ikoyi and Banana Island while for the north central like Abuja, its Maitama and Asokoro and Guzzape

Egbarin described those places as expensive and ideal for business.

“With the situation in the country, we ensure our clients get good deals and value for their money while maintaining good relationships with them,” he added.

Obimzy Properties Ltd provides engineering services including building construction, industrial warehouse construction, interior designs and architectural designs.