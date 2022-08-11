Billionaire Realtors academy launches training program

Billionaire Realtors Group, a network of Nigeria’s leading independent real estate marketers, has launched its basic certificate training program in partnership with the Metropolitan School of Business and Management.

This is a sequel to the agreement signed in Dubai earlier in the year with the United Kingdom-based Metropolitan School of Business and Management.

The academy is set to hold its basic certification course program focused on giving its students a competitive edge in the real estate industry from Wednesday, 17th – Friday, 19th of August, 2022.

Tony Kolawole, president of the Billionaire Realtor Group, shared insights on the purpose of the academy and the benefits entailed.

“The BRG Academy is a citadel of learning that has continually produced high-flying realtors in the real estate industry. We give them a solid foundation and background to experience massive growth in their career.”

“This basic certification training program is going to be very impactful and beneficial to all who enrolled.”

He noted that the training program is in conjunction with BRG affiliate training partners, that is the Metropolitan School of Business and Management.

“We intend to equip every participant with theoretical and practical knowledge as well as one on one coaching with industry experts. So, participants can rest assured they are getting the best.”

Participants would sit under the tutelage of adept facilitators for the three-day training program, gaining access to practical knowledge and exclusive mentorship sessions.

Emmanuel Osoteku, dean and directorate of studies, Billionaire Realtors Group Academy also expressed anticipation at the upcoming training program stating the tremendous benefits in store for participants.

“Being the biggest realtor training institute in Africa, you can be guaranteed our basic certificate training program is going to be one of its kind,” he said.

“We are focused on equipping participants with tried and tested business methods that will definitely distinguish them in the real estate industry,” he noted.

“There will be courses on public speaking mastery, personal branding, real estate and technology, content creation, and so on. This is going to be an engaging platform for participants to learn from industry experts, not to mention other benefits like access to the BRG premium ID card, health insurance, onboarding on our digital app platform, and certified courses with the Metropolitan School of Business and Management. We encourage every realtor who wants to make a difference to register,” he added.

Sharing the experience of the training program, Kolawole Sarumi, a realtor and member of BRG shared his experience at the BRG Academy terming it an environment for “a change in mindset, paradigm shift and achieving astronomical results in the real estate brokerage business.”

Another member of BRG, Charity Mbachu also expressed satisfaction at the benefits gained from participating in the training organized by the academy.

“Being a part of BRG has given me access to the best coaches, to in-depth knowledge of the real estate sector, and also the opportunity to network with high-selling realtors. There are always valuable resources to take home after the training, and it has changed my life and career,” she said.

The BRG academy program is set to promote individual development through the transfer of skills, expert knowledge, and insight, giving realtors a competitive edge as a salesperson to help deliver higher margins and achieve greater sales productivity.

The Metropolitan School of Business and Management is a world-class Business School characterized by a tradition of innovation and skill-based learning. Interested realtors can visit www.thebrgacademy.com to register.