Eystone mulls rapid expansion in Lagos, launches new estates

Eystone Development, a real estate investment and development firm, says it is considering rapid expansion of developments in Lagos as it launches phases 2 & 3 of its Gemstone Estate in Eleko, Ibeju-Lekki fondly called ‘New Lagos’.

The company says it is providing affordable housing in its projects across many locations in Nigeria, assuring that with a vision to make the homeownership process seamless and flexible for every Nigerian, it offers affordable payment options at the barest minimum.

In a statement in Lagos, the company noted that with a land area of over 455 square kilometres and an estimated population of 117,481(200 censuses), Ibeju-Lekki is one of the largest Local Government Areas (LGAs) in Lagos and yet, one of the most sparsely populated.

Expectation, however, is that with renewed focus, the area is to become a future central hub for business, manufacturing, warehousing, and logistics. Some of the major proposed and ongoing developments in the area include the Lekki Free Trade Zone, Dangote Refinery, Lekki Deep Sea Port, Lekki International Airport, and Eleganza Industries.

Eystone and its management hope that, as more people move into that part of Lagos to live or do business, they will be helping to fast track development by facilitating a smooth and seamless land ownership process and offering flexible payment structures.

“We want to be part of the development story of Ibeju-Lekki by helping people find their feet here,” said Hassan Ismail, CEO and co-founder of Eystone Development.

“Gemstone 2 and 3 estates are coming on the heels of our sold-out Gemstone estate brand, which continues to attract numerous property investors to the Ibeju-Lekki axis due to our seamless acquisition process and flexible payment structure,” Ismail said.

Recently awarded Africa’s most innovative and outstanding real estate investment brand in 2022 at the African innovative real estate brand awards, Eystone launched Gemstone 1 estate in August 2021.

According to Eystone’s Sadiq Kosoko, chief operating officer (COO), “it is all about innovating and adapting to meet people’s needs.”

“Eystone Development continues to evolve even as the property acquisition ecosystem changes in Lagos. We have, therefore, been consistent in delivering value to our customers, ensuring fast and seamless acquisition,” Kosoko said.

The launch of the estates recently attracted over 500 realtors, business partners, investors and prospective landowners from across Lagos.