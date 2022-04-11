Tinubu on Osinbajo: “I have no grown up political son to declare”

There are strong indications that the All Progressive Congress (APC) national leader, Bola Tinubu has drawn a battle line with Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, following the Vice President’s declarations to seek the party’s 2023 presidential ticket.

Tinubu, who had been seen as Osinbajo’s political mentor, had earlier declared his intention to run for the office, at a meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja

The APC leader, while speaking to journalists in Abuja after a closed doors with the Governors elected on the platform of the All Progressive Congress APC, at the Kebbi state Governor’s lodge, Asokoro, declared that he has no grown up political son to seek for the APC presidential ticket.

Tinubu while responding to question on Osinbajo’s declarations in the early hour on Monday said “I have no grown up political son to declare.”

Tinubu, had following Osinbajo’s declarations, met behind closed doors with the governors elected on the platform of the All Progressive Congress APC, at the Kebbi state Governor’s lodge, Asokoro.

The meeting was attended by the APC Governors from Kebbi , Yobe, Lagos, Nasarawa, Jigawa, Kaduna, Kwara, Imo, Plateau, Osun, Ogun, Kano,

Those absent at the meeting include APC Governors from, Zamfara, Katsina, Kogi, Ebonyi, Cross River, Niger, Borno and Gombe states.

The statement was the first official reaction of the former Governor of Lagos State, under whom Osinbajo had served as Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice for eight years.

It is widely believed that Tinubu recommended Vice President Osinbajo for the current position in 2014, following the emergence of Muhammadu Buhari as the APC presidential candidate.