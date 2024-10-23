Tinubu has captured INEC, opposition can’t win 2027 – Adeyanju

…Says Atiku, Obi, Kwankwaso failed to seize 2023 moment

Deji Adeyanju, human rights lawyer and activist, has expressed doubts about the success of the opposition merger to unseat President Bola Tinubu in 2027 because of alleged state capture of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Adeyanju, in an interview with journalists on Tuesday, noted that the major opposition parties missed opportunity during the 2023 presidential election by failing to unite and present a unified candidate to defeat Tinubu.

He said it would be difficult for any opposition alliance to defeat Tinubu in 2027 because there was a state capture of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC). He stressed that recent off-cycle gubernatorial elections in Kogi, Bayelsa and Edo have proved that Tinubu was not interested in losing an election.

According to Adeyanju, “What’s the point of the merger? Is it not to win an election? They can’t win any election against Tinubu’s alignment. They should continue on their ego path. I encourage them to stay divided so that Tinubu’s ‘babalawo’ can get a raise.

“They had just one job in the last election because we had a president who was clueless and not in charge. He failed so badly that his body language suggested he never wanted Tinubu to win. So, all the opposition needed to do was present a united front, but they refused.

“Instead, they chose to wage an ego war. Kwankwaso said he’s the next president; the same goes for Obi and Atiku. They divided their votes while INEC and Tinubu were united. They had their chance, but they blew it. This Tinubu can’t lose any election.

Didn’t we see how the results on IReV differed from what was announced in the just-concluded Edo election?

“Tinubu can’t lose any election that he organises; so it’s pointless. They shouldn’t merge, they should just entertain us and their supporters. There’s no need for any merger; everyone should go and test their popularity.

“All I see is a Tinubu-INEC merger; in a country where people’s votes don’t matter. When you talk about a merger, look at the Edo election, and watch what happens in Ondo as a formality.

“Look at the Kogi and Imo elections, there were no real elections in those places. That’s the country you’re talking about a merger? They had the opportunity to defeat the APC, but they were too busy fooling around and playing to the gallery.”

