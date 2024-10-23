PDP shifts NEC meeting to November 28

…To concentrate efforts on Ondo governorship election

…As Bala Mohammed denies court action

Amidst growing confusion over the crises in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the party on Tuesday night announced the postponement of the October, 24, 2024 National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting.

The NEC meeting was scheduled to come up with amongst others, a new acting National Chairman that would be saddled with the responsibilities of leading the party until the coming national convention in December, 2025.

Bala Mohammed, Governor of Bauchi State and Chairman of the PDP Governors Forum, announced the postponement after a stakeholders meeting on Tuesday night.

Reading out the resolution, Mohammed said the meeting which was attended by acting National Chairman, Iliya Damagum, members of the Party’s Board of Trustees and the National Working Committee NWC, Mohammed said the meeting resolved to shift the NEC meeting to November 28,2024 to allow the party concentrate on the Ondo Gubernatorial election scheduled for November 16, 2024.

Read also: Reconciliation of Fubara, Wike is a must for PDP in Rivers – Bala

Governor Mohammed also called on members of the party to avoid making inflammatory statements that are capable of further dividing the party.

Bala Mohammed had earlier debunked reports that he sponsored court case seeking an ex parte order that would compel the convening of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)’s National Executive Council (NEC) meeting.

The denial came just as the Governors elected under the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party PDP, were about to commence a meeting with members of the party’s Board of Trustees BoT and National Working Committee NEC.

The meeting was attended by Governors Dauda Lawal of Zamfara, Simi Fubara of Rivers state, Ademola Adeleke of Osun, Bala Mohammed of Bauchi and Caleb Mutfwang of Plateau states.

Read also: PDP NEC meeting: Atiku, Wike, governors in supremacy battle

The meeting which held at the Bauchi Governor’s lodge, Asokoro, was called by the Governors as part of efforts to reconcile the Party’s warring factions.

Emmanuel Agbo, Direction General of the PDP Governors Forum, in a statement, said the Governor neither directly, nor through proxy, did not sponsor such case against the party.

Agbo said the attention of the PDP Governors’ Forum, (PDPGF) under the leadership of His Excellency, Bala Mohammed, Governor of Bauchi State, and all the member Governors of the Forum, has been drawn to an online publication, to the effect that the Bauchi Governor and Chairman of the PDP Governors Forum filed a suit at the Federal High Court of Nigeria holden at Gusau Judicial Division seeking an ex parte order that would compel the convening of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)’s National Executive Council (NEC) meeting.

“This is to emphatically state that the Chairman of the PDP Governors’ Forum and Governor of Bauchi State does not in any way, either by proxy or himself, have anything to do with the said suit.

“For emphasis, our teeming supporters and all Nigerians are urged to ignore the false claim that the Chairman of the Forum or any of its members instigated any legal proceedings in reference to the above.

He described the publication as “dubious, malicious and intended to smear the character of Governor Bala Mohammed.”

Temi Bamgbose Temi Bamgbose is a new-generation media professional who has an intimate understanding of new and emerging media communications elements. He possesses a degree in Agricultural Extension and Rural Development from the University of Ibadan. He holds a Diploma in Electrical Electronics Engineering from the Moshood Abiola Polytechnic and a Journalism Diploma from the London School of Journalism. His career as a multimedia journalist saw him working with several online news platforms including The Punch -- the most widely read Nigerian newspaper -- where he won, along with his team of two, the 2017 season of the Global Editors Network NAN Editors Lab innovation competition. Temi has also worked with a number of public relations agencies. He also worked extensively on communications accounts of multinational brands. He is a wildlife conservation enthusiast.

Share