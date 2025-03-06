… Gunmen open fire as House compiles ‘offences’ of Gov Fubara

The much-expected political wars seem to now knock at the door in Rivers State beginning with ultimatums and threats of arrest just as the creek boys have joined the fray. Nigeria’s hydrocarbon industry seems to lie at risk in all of this.

Already, gunmen have opened fire injuring four protesters in a part of Rivers State (Elele) just as a new militant group has burst out in the creeks threating violent action.

Soon after the rulings of the Supreme Court which seem to favour Nyesom Wike, the FCT Minister, the 27 lawmakers loyal to him issued 48 hours ultimatum to Gov Sim Fubara to table the 2025 budget.

Next, the lawmakers issued a notice to amend the local council electoral law, but the Rivers State Independent Election Commission (RSIEC) announced new date for election giving the mandatory 90 days.

The 27-member faction issued an order inviting the chairman (who was once a judge) to appear before them. Next, they threatened to issue arrest order.

The lawmakers have already begun compiling what they called ‘offences’ of Gov Fubara in what looks like impeachment moves. Rumours are rife the chief judge of the state who may be the next port of call may have gone on annual vacation that may last up to one year. By this, the authority to appoint a panel to investigate the offences of the governor may be off.

Meanwhile, a prominent voice in the state in the Ijaw nationality, an elder, Anabs Sara-Igbe, has warned that ‘the Creek is angry’, a hint that the riverine communities are angry that the first son of the areas to mount the saddle of chief executive of the state is being harangued, the seat soon to taken from him.

Next, a gang dressed in militant colours armed with long rifles (AK-47) has paraded in a video clip, threatening to stop oil business if Rivers allocation is truly stopped. “We will not allow our oil to flow to Nigeria and we do not get our share”.

Some persons have appealed for toning down in the media to give peace a chance, but its not clear if it’s the media that will decide the wars in the state.

