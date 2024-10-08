Reconciliation of Fubara, Wike is a must for PDP in Rivers – Bala

…says PDP taking steps to calm frayed nerves

Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State has said reconciliation of Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State and immediate past governor, Nyesom Wike, is a must if the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) could tangibly achieve anything politically, saying the PDP is taking steps to calm frayed nerves in the State, going forward.

Declared the support of all the governors from the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) for Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State in his political struggle, saying that the governors are taking good steps to ensure lasting reconciliation of all aggrieved PDP chieftains and members in the State.

Speaking to the Press after the swearing-in of 23 Local Council Chairmen in Rivers State, the Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party Governors’ Forum, said, “Reconciliation with somebody who they had started with; the former Governor of this State and the Minister of Federal Capital Territory (FCT) is a must because, certainly, they have come a long way. We didn’t want to throw the baby away with the bad water.

“And certainly, the governors are with the Governor (Fubara) because this is our own tradition and fraternity; at the same time, out of our own political history as a party that has history of governance. We are still stretching our arms of reconciliation to his mentor, to his friend and brother, and also our colleague,” he added.

“Of course, he is still with us. He’s still a PDP man, and I have to come, on behalf of the Governors, to show solidarity with him for this very proactive democratic instinct that he developed, which is a new manifestation in the political arena in Nigeria; where he had to intensify, and he has to develop strategy to be able to deliver governance, irrespective of party allegiance or party consideration.

Read also: Fubara to Wike: Let go of Rivers State, you can’t win all battles.

Expressing his admiration for Governor Fubara’s proactive leadership, Governor Bala said, “as Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Governors’ Forum, I commend Governor Siminalayi Fubara for his unwavering dedication to strengthening democracy through inclusive governance.”

He added that Governor Fubara’s ability to navigate complex political challenges with strategic insight had allowed officials from various political parties to serve at the local level, reflecting a commitment to governance that transcends partisan lines.

“Even though the PDP has lost control in some regions, Governor Fubara remains a loyal member of our party, and his democratic principles are widely recognized. His approach, which ensures governance without political barriers, serves as an exemplary model for other governors.

“Drawing from my own experiences in Bauchi, where I have faced similar political challenges, I applaud Fubara’s ability to lead effectively despite the complexities he faces. His leadership demonstrates how to navigate difficult political terrain while prioritizing the greater good”, he noted.

While reaffirming the unwavering support of the PDP Governors’ Forum for Governor Siminalayi Fubara, he said, “I am confident that our efforts toward party unity and reconciliation will bear fruit. The PDP Governors’ Forum stands firmly behind Governor Fubara as we continue to support his leadership and the values he upholds.

“I am here in Rivers State because Governor Siminalayi Fubara is the Vice Chairman of the PDP Governors’ Forum. All the governors are with him, and certainly, we are taking steps to ensure reconciliation.”

Share