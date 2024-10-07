Fubara to Wike: Let go of Rivers State, you can’t win all battles

Sim Fubara, Rivers State governor, has asked Nyesom Wike, his predecessor, to let go of Rivers State, saying he cannot win all battles.

He also urged the former governor and current minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) to allow peace to reign in the state.

He stated this during the Channels TV’s ‘Politics Today’ on Monday, stressing that he had kept all understanding with Wike to ensure peace in the state but to no avail.

Read also: APP sweeps 22 out of 23 LGAs in controverial Rivers State election

“There is nothing I have not done on this earth for peace to reign. I can tell you the number of times I have knelt to beg that let’s allow this issue to go. I have done everything,” Fubara said.

“I will tell him (Wike) that it has gotten to a point where he needs to let go. We need peace in this state,” Fubara noted.

Read also: Tinubu directs police to secure Rivers LG secretariats

“You don’t necessarily need to win all the fights. At times, you just let go for the sake of the good people of Rivers State and the love that you have always profess for the state. We need to secure the state.

“Fubara will leave tomorrow. Who knows who is going to come. It might be through him or through another person but we need to secure the state.”

Share