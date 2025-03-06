Abdulazeez Adediran (Jandor), the 2023 Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate

Some Chieftains of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) including the National Secretary of the party, Ude Okoye, have met with the party’s 2023 Lagos State governorship candidate, Olajide Adediran, popularly known as JANDOR, to reconsider his resignation.

Adediran on Monday at a press conference in Lagos, announced his resignation from the PDP, citing internal crisis.

In a post on his facebook page, Adediran disclosed that the PDP Chieftains came to appeal to him to rescind his decision and return back to the party.

He added ” Hon. Okoye articulated a compelling and well-reasoned case for the PDP’s continued relevance in the Nigerian political landscape. He eloquently highlighted the party’s historical contributions to democratic governance, its commitment to national unity, and its ongoing efforts to address the pressing challenges within the party.

“Honorable Shina Peller, the former esteemed Member of the House of Representatives drawn from his extensive experience in legislative affairs and his deep understanding of the challenges facing the political stratosphere in Nigeria, added valuable depth to the discussions.

“The visit served as a valuable opportunity to reaffirm my dedication to the principles of democracy, good governance, and national progress. I am confident we can overcome the challenges facing our nation and build a brighter future for all Nigerians regardless of political party affiliations”.

As it is, it is unclear if Adediran would yield to their appeal and rescind his decision as he was sighted with the 2023 presidential candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Adebayo Adewole, in a viral video on the social media after dumping the PDP, which suggets he may be considering joining the SDP.

