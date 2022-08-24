PDP crises: I will speak the truth, no matter what – PDP BoT Chairman

As the People’s Democratic Party ( PDP) awaits the report if the party’s reconciliation committee, the party’s Board of Trustees Chairman, Walid Jibrin, on Tuesday, took a sweep at those opposing his calls for the restructuring of the party Executive Committee.

In a statement he personally signed on Tuesday, the BoT Chairman , insisted on his earlier position that the party’s leadership must reflect federal character, adding that “ is not a sectional party”.

Jibrin had weekend, had on Monday, while speaking with BusinessDay, insisted that the “party cannot produce a Presidential candidate from the North, the national Chairman and at the same time, the BoT Chairman all from the North for 2023 presidential elections”.

The party’s BoT Chairman stated that “ it will be unfair and against the principles of natural Justice”.

The statement cane on the heels of an earlier statement released by the party’s National Chairman, that he “ has no plans to resign”, insisting on completing his four year tenure.

But the BoT Chairman in a statement on Tuesday, stated that “ I still maintain my stand on that statement. The PDP is a democratic and national party that cater for all Nigerians it’s not sectional but loved by all Nigerians.

“As a PDP BoT Chairman I must say the truth and nothing but the truth no matter anyone criticism I don’t fear any one but God and true agenda of our party.

Read also: 2023: We’re moving out of PDP if crisis remains unresolved – Gana

“I will add that I stand strongly on my toes iam a true member of pdp since it’s inception in 1998. Today lam one of the truest member of the party who remained in the party since 1998 that never changed to any party but remained only in PDP passing all positions in positions in the party.

Jibrin who listed the positions he has held since the formation of the party, stated that he was the party’s pdp unit leader.

“ I was ward leader, PDP state leader, zonal leader, National Ex Officio member, National deputy financial secretary, National financial secretary, BoT member, BoT acting secretary, BoT confirmed secretary, acting Chairman and today I am the BoT Chairman.

“I saw yesterday in PDP and today, I am kicking very well in

the PDP.

Added to this, is the fact that he is also a member of the party’s National caucus, NEC member, as well as member National convention.

According to him, “As chairman of BoT I have a tenure of 5 years but already spent 4years six months having only six months left as per the constitution of our party, therefore , I will accept any unholy cristism from any one.

“I will remain in PDP until my death”

Jibrin maintained that the BoT is eagerly waiting the report of the Reconciliation Committee headed by Governor of Adamawa state and Jerry Gana, adding that “ thereafter the BoT will thoroughly discuss it and inform the public accordingly no more no less”.

“The BoT will continue discussing with all other aggrieved members of the party including those in states,Zones,and nationally.

He therefore, advised members of the PDP to work together to achieve victory , ahead of the 2023 general election .

“ We should concentrate more on how to win all elective positions in 2023”.